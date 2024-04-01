At 34-40, the Hawks have a firm grip on 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Including their game tonight vs. the Bulls, Atlanta only has eight games left in 2023-24. The team is dealing with several injuries but they will be getting a key forward back vs. Chicago.

Small forward Jalen Johnson has missed the Hawks’ last six games with an ankle injury. Johnson has missed a total of 24 games for Atlanta this season. In his last game played, Johnson had 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and one block. He injured his ankle late in the fourth quarter in a loss to the Hawks. Atlanta will be happy to have Johnson’s production back on the court.

Hawks’ Jalen Johnson will return for the Bulls tonight after missing their last six games

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (sprained ankle) will return tonight vs. the Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Johnson – in a career season averaging 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists – has been out since March 18 after suffering an ankle sprain against the Lakers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2024



In his third season with the Hawks, Jalen Johnson is having a breakout year for the Hawks. Johnson played in 70 of their 82 games in 2022-23 and made six starts. The 22-year-old has played in 51 of their 74 games this season and has made 48 starts. He’s averaging a career-high (16.1) points, (8.6) rebounds, (3.5) assists, and (1.1) steals per game. On top of that, Johnson has improved his three-point percentage to (.353) this season.

Over his first two years with the Hawks, Johnson shot (.259) percent from beyond the arc. Johnson improved his three-point efficiency by 10 percent in 2023-24. The former first-round pick has been out since March 18 with an ankle injury. That caused Johnson to miss six straight games. An ankle injury has kept him sidelined for nine of his last 12 games. Luckily, the former Duke product will be making his return on Monday night vs. the Bulls.

🚨 Jalen Johnson (ankle) will play tonight against the Bulls, per @ShamsCharania. The Hawks forward has not played since March 18. pic.twitter.com/KsG0Yo8zfZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2024



Since the end of February, the Hawks have been without all-star PG Trae Young. The team is lucky to have Dejounte Murray who they can rely on for his elite production. When healthy, Jalen Johnson gives the Hawls quality minutes and he’s a difference-maker. Atlanta’s issue right now is their overall health. With only eight games left, the Hawks are banged up heading into the postseason.