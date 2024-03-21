At 30-38, the Hawks are sitting at 10th in the Eastern Conference. Injuries have hit the team hard in the second half of the 2023-24 season. On Monday, the Hawks lost 136-105 to the Los Angeles Lakers. In that game, Jalen Johnson’s 25 points and nine rebounds led Atlanta.

However, the 22-year-old rolled his ankle vs. LA and is going to miss some time. The Hawks announced that Johnson will be out at least a week with an ankle injury. Atlanta will rely on the healthy players they have available as the team is extremely banged up. Quin Snyder’s Hawks will be on the road tonight to face Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

Here’s the Jalen Johnson ankle injury: Jumps on a shot contest and lands on/near another player in the vicinity and rolls his ankle bad. pic.twitter.com/7koGONcHcO — Ben Sig 🚬 (@sig_50) March 21, 2024



Late in the fourth quarter on Monday, Hawks’ SF Jalen Johnson rolled his ankle. The third-year pro was visibly in pain. He had to leave the game and did not return. In 2023-24, Johnson has played in 51 of Atlanta’s 68 games and has made 48 starts. Over his first two seasons, the former first-round pick averaged (4.0) points and (10.2) minutes per game. In year three, Johnson has been given a much larger role and has been thriving for the Hawks.

With 48 starts this season, Johnson is averaging a career-high (16.1) points, (8.6) rebounds, (3.5) assists, and (1.1) steals. Additionally, his (34.0) minutes per game is the most of his career. His (16.1) points per game are the fourth-most on the team this season. With Johnson set to miss at least a week, Quin Snyder will use the healthy players he has. Atlanta has been hit hard with the injury bug. They are missing other stars and key role players.

Injury updates: Jalen Johnson will be re-evaluated in one week. Kobe Bufkin was re-evaluated and will be re-evaluated again in 7-10 days. AJ Griffin has a right high ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in seven-to-10 days. pic.twitter.com/B0NsgBPIoS — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) March 21, 2024



All-star PG Trae Young has been out since the end of February with a finger injury. He needed surgery and is expected to make a return this season. Additionally, Saddiq Bey is done for the season with a torn ACL. Role players like A.J. Griffin and Kobe Bufkin are also out for at least 7-10 days for the Hawks. Not ideal this late in the season as the Hawks try and cling to the 10th seed in the East.