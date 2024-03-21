NBA

Hawks’ Jalen Johnson is out at least one week for Atlanta with an ankle injury

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jalen Johnson Hawks pic
Jalen Johnson Hawks pic

At 30-38, the Hawks are sitting at 10th in the Eastern Conference. Injuries have hit the team hard in the second half of the 2023-24 season. On Monday, the Hawks lost 136-105 to the Los Angeles Lakers. In that game, Jalen Johnson’s 25 points and nine rebounds led Atlanta. 

However, the 22-year-old rolled his ankle vs. LA and is going to miss some time. The Hawks announced that Johnson will be out at least a week with an ankle injury. Atlanta will rely on the healthy players they have available as the team is extremely banged up. Quin Snyder’s Hawks will be on the road tonight to face Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

Jalen Johnson will miss at least a week for the Hawks with an ankle injury


Late in the fourth quarter on Monday,  Hawks’ SF Jalen Johnson rolled his ankle. The third-year pro was visibly in pain. He had to leave the game and did not return. In 2023-24, Johnson has played in 51 of Atlanta’s 68 games and has made 48 starts. Over his first two seasons, the former first-round pick averaged (4.0) points and (10.2) minutes per game. In year three, Johnson has been given a much larger role and has been thriving for the Hawks.

With 48 starts this season, Johnson is averaging a career-high (16.1) points, (8.6) rebounds, (3.5) assists, and (1.1) steals. Additionally, his (34.0) minutes per game is the most of his career. His (16.1) points per game are the fourth-most on the team this season. With Johnson set to miss at least a week, Quin Snyder will use the healthy players he has. Atlanta has been hit hard with the injury bug. They are missing other stars and key role players.


All-star PG Trae Young has been out since the end of February with a finger injury. He needed surgery and is expected to make a return this season. Additionally, Saddiq Bey is done for the season with a torn ACL. Role players like A.J. Griffin and Kobe Bufkin are also out for at least 7-10 days for the Hawks. Not ideal this late in the season as the Hawks try and cling to the 10th seed in the East.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Jalen Johnson Hawks pic
NBA

LATEST Hawks’ Jalen Johnson is out at least one week for Atlanta with an ankle injury

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024
horfordbrownUntitled 4 ezgif.com resize
NBA
The Boston Celtics Should Clinch The Top Spot In The Eastern Conference This Weekend
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 21 2024

The Boston Celtics have been far and away the best team in the NBA so far this season. They started quickly by winning 11 of their first 13 games, and…

Joel Embiid 76ers pic
NBA
Sixers’ Joel Embiid is in the ‘ramp-up phase’ of his rehab process according to Nick Nurse
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024

With a loss on Wednesday to the Suns, the 76ers are now 38-31 this season. That is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 13 games left. Chances are that Philadelphia…

rsz 2023 11 11stonehillskyhawksuconnhuskiesmbb0260
NBA
5 NBA Prospects To Watch During March Madness 2024 Tournament
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 21 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn2
NBA
Tyrese Haliburton Is Shooting 17% From 3-Point Range In Last 9 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2024
rsz maxresdefault
NBA
Can Isaiah Thomas Help The Phoenix Suns During His 10-Day Contract?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2024
malik Monk Kings pic
NBA
Malik Monk has made it clear he wants to re-sign with the Sacramento Kings this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 20 2024
Arrow to top