Jalen Carter Visits The Atlanta Falcons

Owen Jones
University of Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is set to meet with the Atlanta Falcons today.

 

The Falcons have a need for interior defensive line. They did make some additions with the signing of David Onyemata who last played for the New Orleans Saints. Carter could be a valuable addition to their defense. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound lineman had an impressive college career at Georgia, recording 84 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks in 35 games. He is known for his explosiveness off the ball, his strength at the point of attack, and his ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

Carter is projected to be a first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. If he is still available at pick eight, the Falcons should consider taking a chance on Carter. Despite the off the field issues surrounding him, Carter’s play on the field  will undoubtedly make him difference maker on the defensive side of the ball.  The Falcons have several other needs on their roster, including at corner-back and offensive line, so they will have to weigh their options carefully on draft day.

A pairing of Carter and Grady Jarrett will be something fans would welcome with open arms. The defense would be vastly improved, however,  and should be considered to be one of the better defenses in the NFC South.

The Falcons are +165 to make the playoffs according to Georgia sportsbooks.

Regardless of where he ends up, Carter is poised to make an impact in the NFL with his combination of size, strength, and athleticism. And for the Falcons, a player like Carter could be just what they need to improve their run defense and take their defense to the next level.

