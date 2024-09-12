Jaguars’ Tyson Campbell has been placed on the IR with a hamstring injury

To start the 2024 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on the road to face the Miami Dolphins. The Jaguars had a touchdown lead heading into halftime but failed to score points in the second half. Jacksonville lost 20-17 as Miami’s Jason Meyers hit a walk-off 52-yard field goal.

In that loss to the Dolphins, Jaguars’ starting CB Tyson Campbell suffered a hamstring injury. Campbell played in 75% of the team’s defensive snaps in Week 1. NFL insider Ari Meirov reported that Campbell is being placed on the IR. The 24-year-old is now set to miss the next four games for Jacksonville. They play the Browns, Bills, Texans, and Colts.

Tyson Campbell has been placed on the IR with a hamstring injury

Update: The #Jaguars have now placed standout CB Tyson Campbell on IR with a hamstring injury. He’ll be out for at least four games. https://t.co/YB25GMArLb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2024



With a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Jaguars selected CB Tyson Campbell out of Georgia. Since entering the league, Campbell has played in 44 games and has made 43 starts. Last season, Campbell missed six games due to a hamstring injury. Over three seasons, that was his least amount of games played for Jacksonville. Campbell had three solo tackles and one tackle for loss in their season opener vs. the Dolphins. Hamstring injuries are unfortunately reoccurring for Campbell. He’s been placed on the IR after one game in 2024 with a hamstring injury.

This offseason, the Jaguars gave Campbell a four-year, $$76.5 million extension with $53.4 million guaranteed. When Campbell is healthy, he’s a key piece of Jacksonville’s secondary. His best season was his 2022 campaign with three interceptions, 15 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and 70 tackles. Additionally, Campbell played and started all 17 games in 2022. Without their talented corner, the Jaguars will have to turn to inexperienced players. Montaric Brown is in his third season with the team but he did make six starts when Campbell missed time in 2023. Brown was a seventh-round pick out of Arkansas in 2022. Jacksonville also has rookie CB De’Antre Prince who was a fifth-round pick out of Ole Miss. He did not play in the first game of the season for the Jaguars. We’ll see what head coach Doug Pederson does with the secondary while Campbell misses time.