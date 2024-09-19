Jaguars’ Evan Engram could miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury

Two weeks into the 2024 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-2. Both of their losses have been in one-score games. In Week 1, the Jags lost as Miami’s Jason Meyers hit a walk-off 52-yard field goal. Last week, Jacksonville lost 18-13 at home to the Browns.

Hours before kickoff last Sunday, Jaguars starting TE Evan Engram injured his hamstring during pre-game warmups. Engram was unable to play in Week 2 and there’s a chance he will miss a second straight game. Head coach Doug Pederson said that Engram is a little bit further away.” Leaving his status for Week 3 unknown.

Will Evan Engram play on Monday Night Football vs. the Bills?

#Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says TE Evan Engram, who injured his hamstring in pre-game warmups on Sunday “is a little bit further away.” Sounds like at least very much up in the air for MNF. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2024



Through two games this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have scored two rushing and one passing touchdown. Two of those touchdowns came in a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. Travis Etienne has both rushing touchdowns and Trevor Lawrence has the only passing touchdown. In the loss to Miami, Lawrence passed for 162 yards and one touchdown. Rookie receiver Briam Thomas has four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. Starting TE Evan Engram had one catch on five targets for just six yards.

To make matters worse, Engram injured his hamstring ahead of Jacksonville’s Week 2 contest vs. the Browns. Backup TE Brenton Strange got the start in Week 2, catching three passes for a career-high 65 yards. Strange is a player the Jaguars might have to rely on in Week 3 if Engram is out. It’s still early in the season and Jacksonville doesn’t want to risk losing Engram long-term. Week 2 was Engram’s first regular season game misses with the Jaguars. He’s played in 17 games each of his last two seasons. Engram’s 114 catches last season was the second-most by a TE in a single season. Jacksonville needs Engram back on the field to be a reliable target for Trevor Lawrence.