Jaguars’ Gabe Davis suffered a torn meniscus and will miss the rest of the 2024 season

Zach Wolpin
With a loss in Week 11, the Jaguars are now 2-9 in 2024. Jacksonville was on the road in Week 11 to face the Lions. After taking a 3-0 lead, the Jags proceeded to lose 52-6 to Detroit. Another crushing loss for the Jaguars who continue to have their season spirals out of control. It’s only a matter of time until head coach Doug Pederson is fired. 

Against the Lions in Week 11, WR Gabe Davis suffered a torn meniscus. Davis needs surgery and will miss the remainder of the season according to his head coach. This is now the second veteran WR that the Jaguars have lost for the season. In late October, WR Christian Kirk suffered a broken collarbone vs. the Packers. Not ideal for the 2-9 Jagurs to lose another offensive weapon.

Gabe Davis will miss the remainder of the 2024 season for Jacksonville


In the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft, Gabe Davis was selected by Buffalo out of Central Florida. Davis played the first four seasons of his career with Josh Allen and the Bills. From 2020-2023, Davis had 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns. His most productive season with the team was in 2022 when he had 48 catches for 836 yards and seven touchdowns. Davis had a 98-yard touchdown catch that season which was the longest in the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills declined to re-sign WR Gabe Davis after the 2023 season and he ended up signing with Jacksonville. Davis got a three-year, $39 million contract from the Jaguars. In 10 games and nine starts in 2024, the veteran WR had 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns. However, Davis suffered a torn meniscus in the second half of Jacksonville’s loss in Week 11. He needs surgery and will miss the rest of the season. Another loss offensively for the Jaguars. Rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr. has been the most consistent WR for QB Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars have a bye in Week 12 and then will be home in Week 13 to play the Texans.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

