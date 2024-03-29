In 2023, the Jaguars had a disappointing end to their season. The team lost five of their last six games and missed out on the playoffs. A huge collapse after the team was 8-3 at the end of November. They finished the season 9-8. Despite that, Jacksonville is ready to compete for the 2024 season.

The Jaguars have added players through free agency and have re-signed some of their own this offseason. Today, it was announced that LB Foye Oluokun is signing a four-year, $45 million extension with Jacksonville. Oluokun has been a tackling machine for the Jaguars over the last three seasons. They’re happy to retain him on their roster and know his production will stay on their defense.

Foye Oluokun’s new extension has a maximum value of $48 million

#Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun is signing a new four-year, $45 million deal that includes $22.5M fully guaranteed at signing, per source. Oluokun had no guarantees in the final year of his contract. Now, he gets a three-year extension and is locked in for the long haul. pic.twitter.com/RIjkt4VgQm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 29, 2024



In the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Foye Oluokun was drafted out of Yale by the Falcons. He played four seasons in Atlanta before signing a three-year deal with the Jaguars ahead of the 2022 season. In his final year with the Falcons, Oluokun led the NFL in total tackles with 192. He played and started all 17 games for Atlanta in 2021. Additionally, he was on the field for 98 percent of their defensive plays.

Foye Oluokun’s first season with the Jaguars was in 2022 and he had another impressive year. He once again led the NFL in total tackles with 184. His 124 solo tackles also led the league in 2022. Much like his 2021 campaign, Oluokun was on the field for 99 percent of Jacksonville’s defensive plays in 2022. The 28-year-old LB was more than deserving of his recent contract extension with the Jaguars.

During his 2023 season with the Jags, Foye Oluokun was fifth in the NFL for total tackles with 173. Seattle’s Bobby Wagner led the league with 83. However, his 111 solo tackles did lead the league this season. While some argue against tackles being important, every team needs a player they can rely on to continuously make plays. That is what Oluokun does for Jacksonville.