The second match-up in the NFL wild card playoff round sees the Jaguars play host Los Angeles Chargers in Florida on Saturday night, and this has the potential to be one of the more explosive ties of the weekend.

The build-up to this meeting is balanced on a knife-edge, with expert observers struggling to pick a clear winner between two sides who have excelled offensively this season, and both rounded off their regular seasons with a winning record.

Way back in Week 4, this weekend’s hosts claimed a resounding 38-10 on the road in California, but the Chargers have gone on to register a superior record with 10 wins and seven losses at the close of play, so attempting to decipher who progresses to the next stage is proving difficult.

Los Angeles have edged out in front across NFL betting sites with a price of -126 at the time of writing – although they fell to an unlikely defeat against the Broncos in Week 18, they posted five wins in their final seven regular season games.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL Wild Card Parlay

Christian Kirk – 59+ Receiving Yards @ -113 with BetOnline

Justin Herbert Over 1.5 Passing TD’s @ -141 with BetOnline

Austin Ekeler to Score One TD @ -167 with BetOnline

Jacksonville Jaguars to Win @ +106 with BetOnline

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card Parlay Odds @ +1150 With BetOnline

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card Parlay Pick 1: Christian Kirk – 59+ Receiving Yards @ -113 with BetOnline

The 26-year-old has clicked to great effect with Justin Lawrence to put Jacksonville right amongst the most dangerous teams in the NFC – they rank fourth in total points scored.

Kirk has hit this total in over half of his appearances this season, including a 72-yard yield in the previous meeting between these two at the beginning of this season.

The Chargers are still exploitable on the ground and will take comfort in the fact they forced the ever-mercurial Justin Herbert into two turnovers back in September.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card Parlay Pick 2: Justin Herbert Over 1.5 Passing TD’s @ -141 with BetOnline

The 24-year-old is one of the most versatile signal callers in the NFL, and is equally effective on the ground as he is in the air. He ranks second, only behind MVP betting favourite Patrick Mahomes, for total pass yards this season.

In addition, he ranks in the top 10 for passing touchdowns with 25 so far, and his deadly throwing accuracy has seen him complete at least 74% of his passes in five out of eight recent starts.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card Parlay Pick 3: Austin Ekeler to Score One TD @ -167 with BetOnline

Los Angeles have been one of the more potent offensive teams in the NFL in the run-in to the postseason, and that is in no small part to their excellent receivers and ball carriers on the ground.

This man told us to draft him in fantasy football and promptly finished as the overall RB1 on the season. Led all RBs in red zone touches, catches, and TDs. Finished top 6 in YPRR, evaded tackles, and yards created per touch. @AustinEkeler = legend. 🐐pic.twitter.com/s9mRdX371h — Ahaan Rungta (@AhaanRungta) January 10, 2023

Running-back Austin Ekeler is a formidable threat at 200 pounds and leads to the NFL with 18 touchdowns, registering an incredible 13 rushing scores. Since 1970, he is just the seventh player to top the league in TD’s scored in successive seasons.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card Parlay Pick 4: Jacksonville Jaguars to Win @ +106 with BetOnline

The Jaguars have been dominant in the turnover throughout the season, and this was clear in their ability to dampen Justin Herbert’s creative exploits in Week 4. He gave up possession twice, and they can continue on this trend where they are tied fourth for takeaways across the league.

They will need to be wary of the Chargers’ five game-winning drives this season, but the Jaguars rank a respectable 11th in rushing yards allowed and can claim a victory as slight underdogs this weekend.

Also See