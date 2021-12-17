Another set of ITV Racing tips is there for punters this Saturday, 18 December with six races broadcast live on TV. Coverage comes from both Ascot and Haydock Park during the last major meetings before Christmas. Check out who industry insiders and pundits in the sport of kings like across these two cards.

Despite the loss of ante post favourite Buzz due to injury, the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle headlines the show. ITV Racing tipsters probably had to have a rethink about their fancies in that 3m feature contest (2:25). That is the second of four races from Ascot taking place during the broadcast following a 2m 3f handicap chase (1:50).

Later on at the Berkshire track, the Listed 3m Silver Cup (3:00) is the big handicap chase where Matt Chapman tips differ from the picks of former top jockeys Mick Fitzgerald and Ruby Walsh. Rounding off the ITV Racing coverage is the Grade 3 Betfair Exchange Trophy (3:35), a wide-open 2m handicap hurdle in which the pundits can’t agree either.

Haydock has part to play on final broadcast before Boxing Day

There are also a couple of events from Haydock for the experts to give ITV Racing tips on here. Ruby Walsh tips don’t include a selection for the 2m 3f handicap hurdle (2:05), but the big race on Merseyside is the Tommy Whittle Chase (2:40) – a staying handicap usually run on bottomless ground.

Mick Fitzgerald tips aren’t always in line with those given by fellow Irishman Walsh. After all, the pair aren’t in the jockeys’ union now. ITV Racing tipsters have their work cut out for them on this day with five of the six broadcast races being handicaps. That probably explains why there isn’t much consensus of opinion among them.

Boss Man Fred an each way play

Returning to hurdles in the 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Haydock is Boss Man Fred. Both Fitzy and Chappers feel this a great each way bet on a day when there is no real NAP amongst ITV Racing tipsters. Boss Man Fred, trained by Dan Skelton, took some big scalps in this sphere two seasons ago.

A seven-year-old Dubai Destination gelding, he defeated Ofalltheginjoints on his hurdles bow at Kempton and later Snow Leopardess at Doncaster. Boss Man Fred didn’t really take to chasing based on his one try over the larger obstacles last season. Despite a racecourse absence of 440 days, Fitzgerald and Chapman both feel he could still be well-handicapped on his return.

The last time we saw Boss Man Fred in a handicap, he bolted up in style. As he comes from an Irish Point-to-Point background, stamina isn’t an issue on what may be tough going. Boss Man Fred has Lorcan Williams taking the ride with stable jockeys Harry Skelton and Bridget Andrews at other meetings.

