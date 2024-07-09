NBA

It’s unlikely that free agent Gary Trent Jr. plays for the Toronto Raptors in 2024-25

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Gary Trent Jr. Raptors pic
Gary Trent Jr. Raptors pic

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Gary Trent Jr. signed a three-year, $51.8 million deal with the Toronto Raptors. Trent Jr. was traded to the team during the 2020-21 season from Portland. Last year was Trent Jr.’s final season of his three-year deal with the Raptors. Making him a free agent this offseason. 

Raptors’ beat reporter Josh Lewenberg noted that the team had an offer of a $15 million annual salary for Trent Jr. However, his camp turned down that deal and told them he wanted $25 million a year. That was not the right decision for Trent Jr. as the Raptors have now taken away their initial offer. The team is reportedly willing to move on from Trent Jr. this offseason.

Where will Gary Trent Jr. play in 2024-25?


In the 2018 Draft, Gary Trent Jr. was a second-round pick by the Sacramento Kings. However, the Kings traded his draft rights to the Trail Blazers and that’s where Trent Jr. started his career. He played in 117 games for the Raptors over two and half seasons before they traded him in 2020-21 to the Toronto Raptors. Trent Jr. played in 17 games for Toronto after the trade and got a contract extension that offseason. After getting a long-term deal, Trent Jr. had the best season of his career.

During his 2021-22 campaign, Trent Jr. averaged a career-high (18.3) points, (1.7) steals, and (35.0) minutes per game. He also played in a career-high 70 games and made 69 starts. Unfortunately, his production in 2023-24 dropped to (13.7) points and (28.1) minutes per game. It was the first time since 2019-20 that he didn’t average at least 30 minutes per game. With his production dropping, the Raptors asked Trent Jr. to take a small pay cut. He was unwilling to do so and refused the team’s $15 million annual salary. Now, it’s highly unlikely that he will play for the Raptors in 2024-25.


One team that Trent Jr. is linked to is the Los Angeles Lakers. However, they would only be able to sign him about half of the non-taxpayers mid-level exemption. It’s a way for teams over the cap to add free agents. Sources around the league have noted that Trent Jr. could be a valuable floor-spacer for Los Angeles. Trent Jr. is an efficient three-point scorer who is also known for his defensive skills. The Lakers could use his production off the bench next season. We’ll have to see where the 25-year-old signs this offseason.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Gary Trent Jr. Raptors pic
NBA

LATEST It’s unlikely that free agent Gary Trent Jr. plays for the Toronto Raptors in 2024-25

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 09 2024
Walker Kessler Jazz pic
NBA
The Utah Jazz reportedly want a first-round pick in exchange for Walker Kessler
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 09 2024

This offseason, Walker Kessler could be on the move if the Jazz can find a trade partner. The 22-year-old has played two seasons for Utah and has mainly been a…

Haywood Highsmith heat pic
NBA
Haywood Highsmith is signing a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Miami Heat
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 08 2024

At 46-36, the Miami Heat finished eighth in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24. The team had to compete in the play-in tournament to secure one of the final playoff spots….

Paul George Clippers pic
NBA
Paul George admitted he was ‘close’ to being traded to the Warriors this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 08 2024
Caleb Martin Heat pic
NBA
Caleb Martin turned down a contract extension with the Heat to sign with the 76ers this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 08 2024
lebron bronny james
NBA
LeBron James Signs New 2-Year, $104Million Contract With The Lakers
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 04 2024
Bronny James
NBA
Bronny James Shares Meaning Behind Lakers Jersey Number: ‘It’s a really important thing for me’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 03 2024
Arrow to top