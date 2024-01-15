While they’ve been near the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference throughout the year, the Milwaukee Bucks fell on some hard times when the calendar changed over to 2024. After starting the season 24-8, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company dropped four of their first five games in January, and began falling behind the idol Celtics with every passing game. But two big wins against Boston and Golden State got the Bucks back on the right track, and they had a chance to make it three in a row when the Kings came to town on Sunday.

Lillard, Bucks Down The Kings In Overtime

DAME CALLED GAME 🤯😱 pic.twitter.com/9nck6tNOAa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 15, 2024

It looked like they were well on their way to a convincing win during the fourth quarter of the game against Sacramento. Milwaukee took a 12-point lead when Cameron Payne hit a 3-pointer with 8:18 left in regulation, which marked the biggest lead of the game for the Bucks. But the Kings fought back behind De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, scoring 30 of the game’s final 48 points to force an overtime period.

Sacramento got out to a hot start during the extra frame, and took a 6-point lead with under three minutes remaining on a Fox layup. The Bucks chipped away behind timely shots from Pat Connaughton and Damian Lillard, and found themselves down two points after the Kings missed three of the four free throws that they attempted in the final minute.

Milwaukee Stays Within 2.5 Games Of Celtics

1st Dame Time celebration with the Bucks. Cold. pic.twitter.com/VcugS2GEkn — 𝘿𝙖𝙢𝙚_𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚 ⌚️ (@DT_1023) January 15, 2024

With five seconds left, the Bucks inbounded the ball to Lillard who dribbled past the half court line and towards the top of the arc, and pulled up from 32 feet as the clock ticked under 2 seconds. The buzzer sounded after his release, and the ball swished through to give Milwaukee an exciting 1-point victory. Lillard pointed to his wrist in his signature move as his teammates mobbed him at half court.

The win helps keep the Bucks within 2.5 games of the Celtics, who were off on Sunday. It was the final contest of a four-game home stand for Milwaukee, and they’ll now hit the road for three straight. In an interesting schedule quirk, three of their next five games will be played against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They’ll take on the Detroit Pistons in the other two.