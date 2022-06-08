Ireland vs Ukraine Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 20/1 Nations League Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ireland will look to mark their first victory of the new Nations League campaign against Ukraine following defeat in Armenia, and here are our bet builder tips for the showdown in Dublin.

Ireland vs Ukraine Bet Builder Free Bet

Ireland vs Ukraine Bet Builder Tips

Will Keane to Score Anytime @ 11/4 on bet365

League One winner and top scorer Will Keane is featured in our first selection for Wednesday evening’s bet builder, and we’re tipping the 29-year-old to bag his first goal for Ireland against Ukraine.

Following Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 defeat in Armenia for Stephen Kenny’s side, we’re expecting the former Dundalk boss to rotate his starting XI and include Keane over one of Callum Robinson and Troy Parrott.

It is surely only a matter of time before the former Manchester United starlet finds the back of the net for his country, with his impressive goal record in England’s third tier suggesting that first sweet strike is right around the corner.

Both Teams to Receive 2+ Cards @ 13/8 on bet365

Neither Ireland nor Ukraine are a stranger to a booking – and it’s the same story for Slovakian referee Filip Glova, who will be officiating the encounter in Dublin at the Aviva Stadium.

Averaging 4.07 yellow cards per game in his career, we feel there is some good value in the 13/8 price with bet365. Additionally, Ukraine have received at least two bookings in each of their last competitive outings against Scotland and Wales last week.

Ireland have picked up at least two yellow cards in their last three Nations League encounters, with Jayson Molumby and James McClean two of the favourites to make their way into Glova’s book.

Over 9 Corners for Both Teams Combined @ 11/4 on bet365

A combined 22 corners have been taken in Ukraine’s last two fixtures, compared to 18 taken across Ireland’s most recent pair of competitive matches.

This is set up to be an exciting encounter, with both sides looking to bounce back from sub-par performances so we can expect plenty of shots at goal – especially with Ireland looking to rediscover the attacking flair that was displayed against Belgium earlier this year.

The boys in green are a huge threat from set-pieces, with a colossal backline featuring John Egan, Shane Duffy, and Nathan Collins each armed and ready to get their heads onto the end of a corner kick.

This is something we expect Ireland to exploit in the encounter against Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykola Matviyenko – Ukraine’s left-sided centre-half, who stands at just 5′ 10″.

Ireland vs Ukraine Bet Builder – 20/1 @ bet365

