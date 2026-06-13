France and Senegal meet at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 16, 2026, in a Group I opener that carries immediate qualifying weight. France enter as the clear favorites at -210, while Senegal, whose best World Cup result remains a quarter-final appearance in 2002, are priced at +675 to cause a major upset.

France are the shortest-priced team in Group I and among the tournament favorites at +475 to lift the trophy. Their qualifying record of 5 wins, 1 draw, and no defeats across six matches, with 16 goals scored and only 4 conceded, underlines why they command such short prices. Senegal, meanwhile, arrive as unbeaten CAF qualifiers with identical win-loss numbers but a tougher road through African competition, finishing their qualifying group with 16 goals for and just 2 against.

Why This Game Matters

Group I contains France, Iraq, Norway, and Senegal. With four teams competing for two automatic knockout spots and a potential third-place route, opening-day results carry outsized importance. A France win here effectively gives them a running start toward the last 16, while Senegal would fall to the foot of the group, putting immediate pressure on their remaining fixtures against Norway and Iraq. For Senegal, a positive result against the two-time World Cup champions would announce their credentials to the rest of the draw.

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Our Pick

France to win, backed at -210 with BetOnline, is the headline call for this Group I opener. France’s qualifying dominance, attacking depth, and tournament pedigree make them the clear pick at a price that reflects their status as one of the strongest teams in the draw.

France vs Senegal: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

France arrive at this tournament shaped by consecutive World Cup finals in 2018 and 2022, a settled managerial tenure under Didier Deschamps, and a squad that blends proven match-winners with emerging talent. Kylian Mbappé, who won the Golden Boot in 2022 after scoring a hat-trick in the final, remains the focal point of their attack, supported by forwards including Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola, and Michael Olise. The depth across every line gives Deschamps multiple tactical options, and France’s 16 qualifying goals reflect a side capable of punishing any team that sits too deep.

Senegal bring their own pedigree and a squad built around experienced European professionals. Kalidou Koulibaly, who has 102 caps for Senegal, captains a defence that conceded just 2 goals in six qualifying matches. Sadio Mané, with 55 international goals across 127 caps, remains the team’s most influential attacker despite approaching the end of his international career. Nicolas Jackson at Bayern Munich and Pape Matar Sarr at Tottenham Hotspur represent the next generation, but the spine of this Senegal side is built on experienced players who have been through multiple major tournaments.

The game is likely won or lost in the space between France’s attacking transitions and Senegal’s defensive structure. Deschamps typically sets up in a flexible 4-3-3, relying on compact mid-blocks and fast vertical breaks rather than high-press football. Senegal will look to stay organized without the ball, deny space in behind, and use their own counter-attacking threat through Mané and Ismaila Sarr. France’s ability to break through that structure, rather than simply control possession, is the key variable for this fixture.

Recent Form & Trends

France – Last 5 Matches

Northern Ireland (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

Ivory Coast (H): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Colombia (N): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

Brazil (N): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Azerbaijan (A): Won 3-1 (World Cup Qualifying)

France’s form is largely positive, with four wins from their last five matches. The sole blemish was a 2-1 friendly defeat to Ivory Coast on June 4, which came against a quality African side and should not be overstated. Their wins over Brazil and Colombia in March, both involving high-caliber opposition, are more telling preparation for a tournament environment. France have scored 12 goals across those four victories, reinforcing their attacking output.

Senegal – Last 5 Matches

Saudi Arabia (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

United States (A): Lost 2-3 (Friendly)

Gambia (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

Peru (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Morocco (A): Lost 0-3 (African Cup of Nations)

Senegal’s recent form is mixed. Their pre-tournament friendlies produced a loss to the United States and a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia, both of which raised questions about their readiness at the highest level. The 3-0 defeat to Morocco in the African Cup of Nations was a competitive loss against strong opposition. Their positive markers, wins over Peru and Gambia, came against lower-ranked opponents. Manager J. Koto will want to see more consistency from Senegal as they approach the toughest match of the group stage.

France vs Senegal History & H2H Trends

France and Senegal have met twice in recorded international football. The most recent and most significant encounter was at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where Senegal defeated France 1-0, one of the most famous upsets in World Cup history. France entered that tournament as defending champions, and Senegal’s opening-group victory remains their most celebrated result on the global stage. The only other meeting on record was in 1963 at the African Friendship Games, when Senegal won 2-0. Senegal hold a 2-0 advantage in head-to-head fixtures, though the sample size is extremely small and the historical gap between the sides has narrowed significantly since those meetings.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

France’s squad is largely intact and built around established performers at major European clubs. The defensive unit pairs William Saliba of Arsenal with Ibrahima Konaté of Liverpool at center-back, both bringing pace and aerial strength suited to a higher defensive line. Jules Koundé provides versatility at right-back. In goal, Mike Maignan has established himself as the first-choice keeper following Hugo Lloris’s international retirement, and his distribution is important to how France build from the back. Eduardo Camavinga, who provides midfield versatility and ball-winning, is part of a squad that covers most positions with depth.

Senegal’s squad also arrives largely fit and experienced. Koulibaly, at 34, is the defensive leader and brings over 100 caps of international experience to the back line. Édouard Mendy, the goalkeeper, operates from Al-Ahli and has 56 caps. Idrissa Gueye, 36, brings experience from Everton in central midfield, and Mané, also 34, remains the attacking figurehead despite no longer playing in Europe’s top five leagues. The age of the core is a consideration over a long tournament, but for a single group-stage match it represents no immediate concern.

No specific suspensions or injury withdrawals have been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture, and both squads have been announced in full.

Expected Lineups

France (4-3-3): Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Konaté, T. Hernandez; Tchouaméni, Kanté, Rabiot; Dembélé, Thuram, Mbappé (c)

Senegal (4-3-3): E. Mendy; Jakobs, Koulibaly (c), Niakhaté, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Lamine Camara; I. Sarr, Mané, Jackson

Predicted lineups based on available squad information. Starting elevens to be confirmed closer to kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Kylian Mbappé and Kalidou Koulibaly frames the central duel in this fixture. Mbappé, with 56 international goals across 98 caps, has been the primary threat in France’s attack throughout the Deschamps era, and his pace in behind opposing defensive lines is a recurring feature of how France generate their most dangerous moments. Koulibaly, who has 102 caps and anchors the Senegal backline, brings physicality, aerial dominance, and experience in major tournaments. His ability to manage Mbappé’s movement without conceding the penalty area will largely determine whether Senegal can stay competitive deep into this match. If Mbappé finds space in behind, France’s attacking depth means Senegal will face a constant threat from multiple directions.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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France to win is the primary call in the france vs senegal best bets for this fixture. At -210 with BetOnline, the price reflects France’s status as one of the strongest sides in the tournament. Their qualifying record of 16 goals scored in six unbeaten matches, combined with the attacking depth of a squad that includes Mbappé, Dembélé, and Olise, gives them multiple ways to find the net against a Senegal side whose recent warm-up form has been inconsistent.

For the goals market, the Over 2.5 goals line at +102 with BetOnline offers value. France scored three or more goals in four of their last six qualifying matches, and Senegal have shown vulnerability in competitive fixtures against top-ranked opposition. France’s attacking output and Senegal’s recent tendency to concede in defeat against quality sides both support goals being scored on both sides of half-time.

Kylian Mbappé to score anytime represents a straightforward scorer market selection. With 56 international goals in 98 caps and 8 goals across France’s recent qualifying and friendly run, Mbappé remains the most likely France scorer in any given match. As the focal point of France’s attack in a game they are expected to control, his probability of contributing directly is high.

A fourth angle worth considering is a correct score of France 2-0 Senegal. Senegal drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia and managed only 2 goals in a 3-2 loss to the United States in their pre-tournament friendlies, suggesting their attacking output against organized, higher-quality defenses is not reliable. A clean sheet for France is a realistic prospect given Senegal’s scoring form entering the tournament.

Betting Odds & Lines

The table below shows current france vs senegal betting odds across all three approved operators for the headline match result market.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow France Win -210 -215 -215 Draw +340 +348 +348 Senegal Win +600 +675 +675

The best available price on a France win is -210 at BetOnline. For the draw, Lucky Rebel and BetNow both offer +348. Senegal’s best price is +675, available at both Lucky Rebel and BetNow. On the totals market, BetOnline and Lucky Rebel both price Over 2.5 goals at +102, the best available figure for that selection.

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

France vs Senegal kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on June 16, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The match is broadcast in the United States on Fox and Telemundo. Viewers in Canada can watch on CTV, TSN, or RDS. UK viewers have the fixture available on ITV and BBC. Viewers in France can watch on TF1 or beIN Sports.

How to Bet

Bettors looking to place a wager on this fixture can follow these steps to get started:

Choose an approved operator such as BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the operator’s official website or download their mobile app. Create an account by entering your personal details and verifying your identity. Make a deposit using your preferred payment method, including crypto options at BetNow. Navigate to the Soccer or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Find the France vs Senegal fixture under Group I or the June 16 schedule. Select your chosen market, such as match result, Over/Under 2.5 goals, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake, review your bet slip, and confirm the wager before kickoff.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk and should be approached as entertainment rather than a source of income. Anyone who feels that gambling is becoming a problem can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), available 24 hours a day. Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Bettors are encouraged to set deposit limits, take breaks, and only wager amounts they can afford to lose.