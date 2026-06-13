USMNT Opens World Cup 2026 With 4-1 Win Over Paraguay: Odds and Group Reaction

USA defeated Paraguay 4-1 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Matchday 1 of Group D, with goals from a Damian Bobadilla own goal, a Folarin Balogun brace, and a Gio Reyna strike sealing the result. The win moves the United States to the top of Group D on three points with a +3 goal difference, and BetOnline has responded by shortening the USA to win Group D to -180, while Paraguay have drifted to +1400. The result reshapes the group fundamentally: four to six total points from the remaining fixtures against Australia and Turkiye will almost certainly secure advancement to the Round of 32, making the USA’s group-stage exit price the market now worth monitoring.

For bettors still positioned on Group D outright or advancement markets, the updated prices reflect a significantly narrowed range of outcomes. The most actionable question now is whether the USA close out the group as winners or advance as runners-up – and at current prices, the group-winner market still offers a workable line.

Best Pick: USA To Win Group D

USA To Win Group D Confidence: 4/5

4/5 Best Odds: -180 (BetOnline)

-180 (BetOnline) Reason: A +3 goal difference and the most complete attacking performance of Matchday 1 across the group makes the USA the clear favorite to finish first, with Australia and Turkiye yet to play each other.

Group D After Matchday 1

Following the USA’s 4-1 win, Group D standings have the United States on three points and +3 goal difference. Australia and Turkiye have not yet played their Matchday 1 fixture, meaning both sit on zero points with goal difference pending. Paraguay sit on zero points with a -3 goal difference, which is effectively a knockout blow to their group-winner chances before their second match.

The remaining Matchday 1 fixture between Australia and Turkiye will determine the early standings for those two sides. The USA next face Australia on June 19, then close the group against Turkiye on June 25.

Team BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow USA -180 -175 -170 Turkiye +280 +290 +275 Australia +450 +460 +440 Paraguay +1400 +1500 +1400

The USA’s group-winner price at BetOnline implies a probability of roughly 64 percent – a meaningful move from the pre-tournament line of approximately +120, which implied just over 45 percent. Paraguay’s drift to +1400 implies roughly 6.7 percent, a figure that essentially prices them as a live outsider only if both USA and Turkiye stumble badly. Turkiye’s +280 at BetOnline is the most interesting secondary price in the group, given they have not yet played and could establish their own positive goal difference in the Australia fixture.

How the USA Won: Match Analysis

The USA scored four goals against a Paraguay side returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2010, but the manner of scoring matters as much as the total. Folarin Balogun (23, Arsenal) with 18 caps and 9 international goals opened his tournament account with a brace – goals in the 31st and 45th+5 minutes – and his movement in behind the Paraguayan defensive line was a consistent source of danger throughout the first half. A Damian Bobadilla own goal in the 7th minute gave the USA an early platform, and Balogun’s two-goal contribution before the break functionally ended the contest.

Gio Reyna (22, Borussia Dortmund) with 36 caps and 7 international goals sealed the win with a long-range trivela finish in the 90th+8 minute, a goal that underscores both the squad depth Mauricio Pochettino has available and the attacking freedom the players are operating with. Paraguay’s Mauricio pulled one back in the 73rd minute to make the final scoreline 4-1, but the USA never looked in danger of conceding a second. Pochettino’s front-foot setup, with Balogun as the central striker flanked by creative players carrying direct running intentions, looks well-suited to the 48-team expanded format where goal difference will matter through a longer group stage.

The four-goal total in this single match already exceeds the USMNT’s three-goal return across four games at the 2022 World Cup – a statistical contrast that signals a genuine tactical and personnel shift rather than a one-match variance. For bettors tracking Balogun’s Golden Boot price, his current two-goal tally places him inside the top contenders early, and BetOnline has shortened his odds accordingly. The pre-tournament preview outlined the USA’s attacking potential against Paraguay’s defensive vulnerabilities, and the scoreline validated that assessment in full.

Paraguay: What the Result Means

Paraguay’s return to the World Cup after a 16-year absence – they missed both 2018 and 2022 – was always going to require a strong Matchday 1 performance to establish competitive credibility. A 4-1 defeat, with the game effectively over at half-time, instead opens the group stage with a -3 goal difference that creates an almost insurmountable arithmetic problem if the group produces tight point totals. Their pre-tournament outlook already identified their scoring record as a structural weakness, and the inability to keep the USA’s attack in check confirms that assessment.

Paraguay face Turkiye and Australia in their remaining fixtures. A Turkiye side that entered the tournament at +280 to win the group represents a genuinely difficult second match, meaning Paraguay would likely need to beat Australia and rely on Turkiye dropping points against the USA to have any realistic advancement scenario. At +1400 to win Group D, the implied probability is too thin to recommend. The fundamental betting case for Paraguay advancing from this group has not changed – it was always marginal – and the 4-1 defeat makes it significantly worse.

What Happens Next in Group D

The remaining Group D schedule is as follows:

Australia vs. Turkiye – Matchday 1, venue TBC

USA vs. Australia – June 19, Matchday 2

Turkiye vs. Paraguay – Matchday 2, venue TBC

USA vs. Turkiye – June 25, Matchday 3

Australia vs. Paraguay – June 25, Matchday 3

The must-watch fixture for bettors is USA vs. Turkiye on June 25. That game carries direct group-winner implications: a USA win locks up first place regardless of the Australia-Paraguay result running simultaneously, while a Turkiye win or draw could produce a three-way points scenario at the top. Turkiye’s price to win that head-to-head fixture is currently +300 at BetOnline, which is worth monitoring as team news and the Australia result come in. The group winner market structure across World Cup 2026 consistently shows that the Matchday 3 fixture between the top two teams is where group-winner prices move most sharply.

Updated Group D Odds by Sportsbook

The table below shows updated Group D odds across the three approved operators following the USA’s opening win.

Market BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow USA To Win Group D -180 -175 -170 Turkiye To Win Group D +280 +290 +275 Australia To Win Group D +450 +460 +440 Paraguay To Win Group D +1400 +1500 +1400 USA To Advance (Top 2) -600 -580 -550

Odds are subject to change, and some markets may not be available at every sportsbook.

Best Bets After the USA Win

Main Pick: USA To Win Group D (-170, BetNow)

BetNow’s -170 is the best available price across the three operators on this selection. A +3 goal difference after one match, the most complete attacking performance of Matchday 1 in the group, and two remaining fixtures against opponents who have yet to face each other creates a strong structural case for the USA finishing first. The schedule also favors the USA: they play Australia before Turkiye does, meaning the USA controls their own destiny with a win over Australia on June 19. At -170, the implied probability is approximately 63 percent – a price that reflects the realistic range of outcomes without overcorrecting after a single result. Monitor the Australia vs. Turkiye result before committing additional exposure, since a Turkiye win in that game would set up the June 25 finale as a genuine group-decider.

Lower-Risk Pick: USA To Advance From Group D (-550, BetNow)

At -550, the advancement market is not a value proposition in the traditional sense – the return is modest – but it represents the most grounded entry point for bettors who want USA exposure without the variance of the group-winner outcome. A first-place finish is likely but not certain; advancement to the Round of 32 as one of the top two teams is close to a structural certainty given the goal difference cushion and the remaining fixture list. The 48-team format’s expanded knockout structure means even a second-place finish produces a Round of 32 berth, and Paraguay are now functionally eliminated from the conversation at the top of the group. The price has compressed post-result, so this is best treated as a low-variance confirmation hold rather than a standalone wager if not already positioned.

How to Watch and Where to Bet on Group D

Group D remaining fixtures broadcast on Fox and Telemundo in the United States. Key upcoming dates:

USA vs. Australia – June 19, 2026

Turkiye vs. Paraguay – June 19, 2026

USA vs. Turkiye – June 25, 2026

Australia vs. Paraguay – June 25, 2026

To place a wager on Group D markets at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow:

Navigate to the sportsbook’s website or mobile app. Create an account or log in if already registered. Complete identity verification as required by the operator. Deposit using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Soccer or FIFA World Cup 2026 section. Select Group D from the tournament markets. Choose the market – group winner, to advance, or head-to-head match lines. Enter your stake, review the potential return, and confirm the bet slip.

Responsible Gambling

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Contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Gamblers Anonymous provides peer support and resources at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Both organizations offer confidential assistance at no cost.