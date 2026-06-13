Argentina vs Algeria betting odds open with the defending World Cup champions as heavy favorites at -245, facing an Algeria side that has qualified for just their fifth World Cup and arrives in Kansas City as massive underdogs at +890. The two sides meet in Group J on June 16, 2026, at Arrowhead Stadium, with both teams looking to make a strong opening statement in a group that also includes Austria and Jordan. Argentina vs Algeria predictions lean heavily toward the South American giants, though Algeria’s recent form offers a few talking points worth examining before placing a bet.

Argentina enter this match with five consecutive wins across all competitions, including a 3-0 defeat of Iceland and a 2-0 win over Honduras in pre-tournament friendlies. Lionel Messi, 38, remains the central figure in Lionel Scaloni’s setup, and the defending champions carry a settled squad that has been largely unchanged since their 2022 World Cup triumph. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) leads the attack with 37 international goals to his name, while Emiliano Martinez anchors a defense that has not conceded in its last two outings.

Why This Game Matters

Group J features Argentina, Algeria, Austria, and Jordan, and the opening matchday sets the tone for the qualification picture. A win for Argentina would put them in a commanding position to advance from the group, while Algeria need points early given the quality of opposition they face. Algeria’s best-ever World Cup finish is the Round of 16, achieved in 2014, and a positive result here against the reigning champions would represent a historic upset with significant implications for the group standings.

Best World Cup 2026 Welcome Bonus Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets Supercharge accumulators with Acca Mega Boosts worth up to 100% extra winnings

Get paid early on football bets once your team goes two goals ahead

Best Odds Guaranteed and non-runner money-back offers add extra horse racing value 10 NO CODE REQUIRED BET NOW Learn More Close Learn More 0 0

Our Pick

Argentina to win this match is the headline selection at -245 with BetOnline, backed by a five-match winning run, superior quality across every department, and a Algeria side whose World Cup pedigree is limited. The price on Argentina to win and over 2.5 goals represents the sharpest angle given the reigning champions’ attacking depth and Algeria’s vulnerability against elite opposition at competitive level.

Argentina vs Algeria: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Argentina vs Algeria odds reflect a significant gulf in class between the two sides. Scaloni’s squad is loaded with European club football’s elite, with Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), and Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid) providing the platform behind Messi and Lautaro Martinez. Argentina’s qualifying record saw them go 4W-1D-1L through the CONMEBOL mini-tournament, beating Uruguay away and demolishing Brazil 4-1 at home, before a narrow 1-0 loss to Ecuador in the final round. Their attacking output across recent friendlies, including a 5-0 win over Zambia, reinforces that the system is functioning at a high level heading into the tournament.

Algeria, managed by Vladimir Petkovic, arrive in stronger shape than many anticipated. They qualified from CAF with a record of 5W-1D-0L, scoring 16 goals and conceding only 4 across six qualifying matches. Their recent friendly results add credibility: a 1-0 win over Netherlands away and a 4-0 dismantling of Bolivia in their most recent outing suggest a side with confidence and attacking rhythm. Mohamed Amoura (VfL Wolfsburg), 26, is the focal point of the attack with 19 international goals, while Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli), 35, brings experience and creative quality from the right. The concern for Algeria is that their best qualifying form came against Botswana, Mozambique, Somalia, and Uganda, opponents a significant step below Argentina’s caliber.

The game is likely to be decided in midfield. Argentina’s trio of Fernandez, Mac Allister, and Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF) carries the ball-carrying and pressing intensity that shaped their 2022 title run. Algeria will look to use Rayan Ait-Nouri (Manchester City) and Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund) to push forward and provide width, though doing so carries risk against a counterattacking side of Argentina’s quality. The Argentina vs Algeria prediction points firmly toward the South American champions controlling possession and converting their superior chances.

Recent Form & Trends

Argentina last five matches:

Iceland (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly)

Honduras (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Zambia (H): Won 5-0 (Friendly)

Mauritania (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Angola (A): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Argentina’s five-match winning run is built against opponents of varying quality, but the consistent clean sheets and goal margins indicate a well-drilled side in good rhythm. The 5-0 over Zambia and 3-0 over Iceland are the most notable recent results, and the front three of Messi, Lautaro Martinez, and Julian Alvarez has looked sharp across these fixtures.

Algeria last five matches:

Bolivia (N): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Netherlands (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Uruguay (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Guatemala (N): Won 7-0 (Friendly)

Nigeria (N): Lost 0-2 (African Cup of Nations)

Algeria’s win away at Netherlands stands out as a credible result and suggests Petkovic’s side can compete against quality opposition. The 4-0 over Bolivia and 7-0 over Guatemala were against weaker opponents, and the 0-2 loss to Nigeria in the African Cup of Nations is the most recent competitive benchmark. Algeria’s form trajectory has been upward, which is worth noting when assessing the argentina vs algeria score prediction for those backing the over or Algeria to score at least once.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Argentina head into the tournament with a settled squad and no major fitness concerns reported ahead of their Group J opener. Messi has been used carefully across the pre-tournament friendlies but is expected to start in his typical right-of-center playmaking role. Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) and Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica) are the expected center-back pairing, with Emiliano Martinez behind them in goal. Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United) provides strong defensive cover and could push for a starting role depending on Scaloni’s preferred setup.

Algeria’s squad is also fully confirmed and available, with no major suspensions heading into the opener. Mahrez’s fitness and form at 35 will be monitored, but he has been active in qualifying and in the pre-tournament schedule. Amoura is fit and expected to start up front. Hicham Boudaoui (Nice) and Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen), 20, add energy in central midfield, while Houssem Aouar (Al-Ittihad) offers creative depth. Algeria’s squad depth is thinner than Argentina’s at the top end, and any injury to Mahrez or Amoura would significantly reduce their attacking options.

Expected Lineups

Argentina (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi (c), Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez.

Predicted XI – squad confirmation expected closer to kickoff.

Algeria (4-3-3): Luca Zidane; Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Ramiz Zerrouki, Hicham Boudaoui, Fares Chaibi; Riyad Mahrez (c), Mohamed Amoura, Amine Gouiri.

Predicted XI – squad confirmation expected closer to kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nahuel Molina is the most tactically significant individual contest on the pitch. Ait-Nouri, Algeria’s 25-year-old left-sided player from Manchester City, is one of the most dynamic wide defenders in the squad and will look to push forward in support of Mahrez and Amoura. Molina, 28, who has 58 caps for Argentina and plays for Atletico Madrid, is an aggressive, attack-minded right back who will want to join Messi’s zone. If Algeria can get Ait-Nouri into advanced positions before Molina pins him back, they create their best route to goal. Argentina’s counter-press through Mac Allister and De Paul should limit Algeria’s transition windows, but this flank will dictate the game’s tempo.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

All Best World Cup 2026 Welcome Bonus Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets 2-Up Early Payout, Acca Flex refunds, and daily football free-to-play prizes

Up to 5x odds boosts plus Best Odds Guaranteed on UK and Irish racing

£5 million Lucky Rush leaderboards alongside weekly casino and sportsbook promos 10 NO CODE REQUIRED BET NOW Learn More Close Learn More 0 0 Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets Bet £10 on cricket at 2.00+ odds and unlock £30 in cricket free bets

2 Up Early Payout settles football bets as winners once your team leads 2-0

Horse racing promos include boosted odds and refunds up to £500 on multiples 9.9 NO CODE REQUIRED BET NOW Learn More Close Learn More 0 0 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets Supercharge accumulators with Acca Mega Boosts worth up to 100% extra winnings

Get paid early on football bets once your team goes two goals ahead

Best Odds Guaranteed and non-runner money-back offers add extra horse racing value 9.8 NO CODE REQUIRED BET NOW Learn More Close Learn More 0 0

Argentina vs Algeria best bets center on the reigning champions winning and the game producing goals. The picks below draw on the form record, squad depth, and Argentina vs Algeria odds available across major operators.

Main Pick: Argentina to Win @ -245 (BetOnline)

Argentina’s five-match winning run, superior squad quality across every line, and Algeria’s limited World Cup experience make this the most defensible position. Algeria won 1-0 at Netherlands in a friendly, which gives them credibility, but competitive knockout football is a different environment and Argentina’s 2022 title run demonstrated they handle tournament pressure better than almost any side in the world. At -245, this is not a value-laden price, but the underlying case for Argentina winning this match is strong.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ -105 (BetOnline)

Argentina have scored at least two goals in four of their last five matches and their attacking trio of Messi, Lautaro Martinez, and Julian Alvarez has been in consistent form. Algeria scored four against Bolivia in their most recent outing, and their qualifying campaign produced 16 goals in six matches. Over 2.5 is the sharpest goals market pick for this match, with both sides capable of contributing to a higher-scoring game. The -105 price at BetOnline is the best available across the three main operators for this selection.

Scorer Market: Lautaro Martinez to Score Anytime

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) carries 37 international goals and leads Argentina’s recent scoring charts with nine goals across their last run of fixtures. As the central striker in Scaloni’s front three, he receives the highest volume of penalty-area touches and is the most likely Argentinian player to convert against an Algeria defense that has not faced an attack of this quality in competitive play. Anytime scorer markets are worth exploring at whichever operator offers the sharpest line.

Value Pick: Algeria to Score @ +890 (Best Available)

At +890 for an outright Algeria win, there is very little case for backing the upset. However, Algeria scoring at least one goal carries more merit given Amoura’s finishing quality and Mahrez’s set-piece ability. This is a speculative angle rather than a high-confidence selection, but bettors seeking value in the goals market may find Algeria to score an appealing line depending on operator pricing.

Betting Odds & Lines

The following argentina vs algeria betting odds are drawn from the three approved operators and reflect the best available prices for the main match result market.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Argentina -245 -250 -250 Draw +360 +380 +380 Algeria +800 +775 +775

Best available across all operators: Argentina -245 (BetOnline), Draw +380 (Lucky Rebel / BetNow), Algeria +800 (BetOnline). The totals line sits at 2.5, with over priced at -105 at BetOnline, -108 at Lucky Rebel, and -110 at BetNow.

Total BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -105 -108 -110 Under 2.5 -110 -112 -110

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Argentina vs Algeria is scheduled for June 16, 2026, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, with kickoff at 9:00 PM ET. Where to watch Argentina vs Algeria in the United States: the match is broadcast live on Fox and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can find coverage on CTV, TSN, and RDS. UK viewers can watch on ITV or BBC. Viewers in Argentina can watch on TyC Sports and TV Publica.

How to Bet

Bettors in the United States can access argentina vs algeria picks and lines through BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, and BetNow. Follow these steps to place a bet on this match.

Create an account or log in at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the soccer or football section of the sportsbook. Select the 2026 World Cup category or Group J fixtures. Find Argentina vs Algeria on June 16, 2026. Choose your market: match result, total goals, or player props. Enter your stake amount in the bet slip. Review the potential payout before confirming. Submit the bet and keep a record of your wager for reference.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves risk and there is no certainty of profit. Anyone who bets should do so within their financial means and only wager amounts they can afford to lose. Help is available for those who feel their gambling is causing harm. In the United States, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700, available 24 hours a day. Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Bettors are encouraged to set deposit limits, take breaks, and use the responsible gambling tools available through their chosen operator.