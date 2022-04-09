Countries
IPL 2022, Match 17: CSK vs SRH – Preview and Prediction

Both Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad have endured a disappointing IPL campaign so far, with the two sides yet to secure a point.

CSK lifted their fourth IPL trophy last season, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

But KKR took revenge for that defeat this season, outclassing the defending champions by six wickets in the first match of the tournament.

The Ravindra Jadeja-led side posted an impressive 211 runs target in the next match against Lucknow Super Giants but still failed to defend that total to end up on the losing side.

If CSK fans were expecting a strong reaction from their team against Punjab Kings on Sunday, then they were greatly disappointed. Chennai were bowled out for a meagre 126 while chasing Punjab’s 181 runs target.

SunRisers Hyderabad have not fared any better than their rivals on Saturday, with the 2016 champions having lost both their opening matches.

Their first encounter against Rajasthan Royals ended in defeat after they fell short by an incredible 61 runs chasing the 211-run target.

SRH were comparatively better against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday but that counted for little as they ultimately lost by 12 runs.

Now both Chennai and Hyderabad will be desperate to pick up a victory this weekend to make a comeback in the tournament.

CSK will be hoping that Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Orange Cap winner of last season, regains his form as he has three single-digit scores so far. While Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja haven’t been very impressive either and the two need to contribute more for their team.

Meanwhile, SRH will be expecting a better start from openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma who both lost their wickets early in the last two games.

CSK vs SRH Prediction

Both teams have been among the worst in the IPL 2022. However, considering the head-to-head record, we are backing Chennai Super Kings to win on Saturday as they have won an incredible 12 of the 16 matches played between the two sides.

