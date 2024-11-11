In three straight home games, the Arizona Cardinals have not allowed a touchdown

After a 2-4 start to the 2024 season, the Arizona Cardoas have won four straight. They are now 6-4 and are first in the NFC West. Arizona’s (22.3) points per game this season is tied with the Falcons for 13th in the league. More importantly, the Cardinals’ defense is playing at a high level in their four-game win streak.

In their last three home games, the Cardinals have not allowed a touchdown. They beat the Chargers 17-15, the Bears 29-9, and the Jets in Week 10, 31-6. All 30 of the points they’ve given up in their last three home games have been from field goals. If Arizona’s defense can build off this momentum, they have a chance to make noise in the NFC.

For the 3rd straight home game, the Cardinals did not allowed a TD (Chargers, Bears, Jets). The last time that happened for the franchise was almost a century ago: 9/19/1926 to 10/31/1926 — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) November 11, 2024



Over their last 10 seasons, the Arizona Cardinals have made the playoffs twice. They made the NFC championship games in 2015 but lost. Arizona made the wildcard round in 2021 and lost that game as well. Starting QB Kyler Murray is in his sixth season with the Cardinals and has made the playoffs once. He’s looking to change that in 2024. Through their first 10 games, the team is 6-4 and has won their last four straight. Three of their last four games have been played at home and the Cardinals’ defense is thriving at State Farm Stadium.

For the first time since 1926, the Cardinals haven’t allowed a touchdown in three straight home games. Their defense has allowed an average of (10.0) points per contest in their last three home games. In 17 games last season, the Cardinals allowed an average of (26.8) points per game. In 10 games this season, they are allowing an average of (22.0) points per game. Arizona’s defense will look to build off the success in their last four games as they face the Seahawks on the road in Week 11.