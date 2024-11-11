NFL

In three straight home games, the Arizona Cardinals have not allowed a touchdown

Zach Wolpin
After a 2-4 start to the 2024 season, the Arizona Cardoas have won four straight. They are now 6-4 and are first in the NFC West. Arizona’s (22.3) points per game this season is tied with the Falcons for 13th in the league. More importantly, the Cardinals’ defense is playing at a high level in their four-game win streak. 

In their last three home games, the Cardinals have not allowed a touchdown. They beat the Chargers 17-15, the Bears 29-9, and the Jets in Week 10, 31-6. All 30 of the points they’ve given up in their last three home games have been from field goals. If Arizona’s defense can build off this momentum, they have a chance to make noise in the NFC.

The Cardinals’ defense is quietly playing at a high level in their last three home games


Over their last 10 seasons, the Arizona Cardinals have made the playoffs twice. They made the NFC championship games in 2015 but lost. Arizona made the wildcard round in 2021 and lost that game as well. Starting QB Kyler Murray is in his sixth season with the Cardinals and has made the playoffs once. He’s looking to change that in 2024. Through their first 10 games, the team is 6-4 and has won their last four straight. Three of their last four games have been played at home and the Cardinals’ defense is thriving at State Farm Stadium.

For the first time since 1926, the Cardinals haven’t allowed a touchdown in three straight home games. Their defense has allowed an average of (10.0) points per contest in their last three home games. In 17 games last season, the Cardinals allowed an average of (26.8) points per game. In 10 games this season, they are allowing an average of (22.0) points per game. Arizona’s defense will look to build off the success in their last four games as they face the Seahawks on the road in Week 11.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
