Kyler Murray continued to impress for the Cardinals this weekend, finishing Arizona’s win over the Rams with a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Kyler Murray & Cardinals Impress Again

Last season in this matchup, the Rams came out on top against the Cardinals by at least 17 points both times they faced off, but this year the roles were reversed.

This season the Cardinals look like a much more serious outfit and that is largely down to their quarterback who seems to have began this year with a completely new set of skills.

Murray’s ability as a dual quarterback was yet again put on showcase this weekend, as he repeatedly used his legs to get out of impossible pressures and throw some remarkable dimes.

The Cardinals quarterback threw for 266 passing yards in Arizona’s 41-10 win over the Rams, with three impressive touchdowns in a perfect afternoon for the 27-year-old.

Murray’s stat-line was so remarkable on Sunday that he became just the second player in NFL history to ever achieve a perfect passer rating with 250+ passing yards and 50+ rushing yards.

Kyler Murray Enjoying Cardinals Success

Speaking post match about his incredible scrambling touchdown, Murray seemed more confident than ever before with a new and improved offence around him.

“You feel guys swarming around you, and you try to make them miss,” Murray said after the 41-10 win. “Then I look up and I see Elijah in the back of the end zone. I had a feeling that once it left my hand that it was a touchdown.

“It’s a good feeling when you’re playing fast and guys are moving around in the scramble drill to be able to do things off schedule.” It wasn’t just Murray who has impressed for the Cardinals this weekend, as fourth overall pick from the 2024 draft, Marvin Harrison Jr., also showed up for his first big performance in the league. Harrison Jr. had just four catches but they were all huge plays, with the rookie picking up 130 receiving yards for two touchdowns in an impressive second match. The Cardinals have an exciting matchup coming up next, as they welcome the Detroit Lions to State Farm Stadium following their surprise week 2 loss to the Buccaneers.