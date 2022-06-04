Hungary vs England Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 11/1 Nations League Bet

Hungary welcome England to the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Saturday evening, and we have put together what we think looks to be a winning bet builder at 11/1 on bet365.
Hungary vs England Bet Builder Free Bet
Ahead of the fixture, new users on bet365 can claim an incredible £50 worth of free bets ready for the start of the international fixtures this week.
If you were to stake the entirety of the bet365 bonus on our selections, customers would receive an incredible returns of £600!
- Click here to sign up to bet365.
- Place a bet of £10 or greater at odds of 1/5 or higher.
- You’ll then receive £50 in free bets.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Already a signed up to bet365? Check out our list of the best betting sites.
Hungary vs England Bet Builder Tips
Attila Szalai to be Booked @ 5/2 on bet365
Our first selection sees us trying to predict who may go into the referees book on Saturday.
We have selected Fernabache’s monstrous centre-back Adam Szalai to be booked. He will be up against England’s exceptional front line, and whatever version of that Gareth Southgate picks, the Hungarian defence will have their hands full.
The 24-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Newcastle, has accumulated six yellow cards in 31 appearances this season.
Over 2 Total Goals @ 11/10 on bet365
Our next leg of the bet builder predicts over two goals total in the game.
The last six meetings between these two have yielded at least two goals, while six out of England’s last eight have seen three or more goals.
While Hungary aren’t exactly a free-scoring side, we are expecting England to win here and this should see them score at least two in what would have been identified as a great opportunity to grab an opening victory by Gareth Southgate.
England Half Time/Full Time @ 11/10 on bet365
For the final part of the bet builder, we have predicted England to win both halves.
The Three Lions are improving game by game and will be eager to kick off their Nations League campaign with a victory.
While Hungary certainly possess enough quality to hurt England, Southgate will be pushing his side to clinch a convincing victory here as we enter the final preparation stages for the World Cup in just under six months.
Hungary vs England Bet Builder: 11/1 with bet365
