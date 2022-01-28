Hull vs Swansea live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

When Hull City hosts Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday, Shota Arveladze will be in command for the first time.

Hull vs Swansea Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Hull vs Swansea, Betfred has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with Betfred and watch the Hull vs Swansea live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join Betfred by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Join Betfred and watch Hull vs Swansea live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Hull vs Swansea Preview

The hosts will be looking to win their first game against the Swans after failing to win any of the previous four encounters between the two sides since 2018.

Last Saturday, Hull City maintained their push away from the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth. This came after a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, which ended their six-game losing streak.

Hull City is presently 19th in the EFL Championship table, nine points above the relegation zone, with 29 points from 27 games.

Swansea City, meanwhile, were held to a draw against QPR last time out, denying them their second win in a row.

Prior to it, the Swans had halted a five-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over Preston North End.

Swansea City are presently 17th in the EFL Championship table, with 32 points from 25 games.

When does Hull vs Swansea kick-off?

The Hull vs Swansea will kick off at 20:00 on 29th January 2022 at The MKM Stadium

Join Betfred and watch Hull vs Swansea.

Hull vs Swansea Team News

Hull Team News

Hull has reported injuries of Lewis Coyle, Joshua Emmanuel, Mallik Wilks, Andy Cannon, and Callum Elder.

Hull possible starting lineup:

Baxter; Bernard, McLoughlin, Greaves, Fleming; Docherty, Smallwood; Longman, Honeyman, Lewis-Potter; Eaves

Swansea Team News

Jamie Paterson is injured for Swansea while after receiving a red card the last time out, Flynn Downes is temporarily suspended.

Swansea possible starting lineup:

Hamer; Cabango, Naughton, Manning; Christie, Smith, Grimes, Latibeaudiere; Ntcham, Wolf; Piroe

Join Betfred and follow Hull vs Swansea.