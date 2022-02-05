Hull City vs Preston North End live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Hull City host Preston North End to the MKM Stadium on Saturday, looking to make it four wins in a row in the EFL Championship.

Hull City vs Preston North End Live Stream

Hull City vs Preston North End Preview

Hull City’s rising run continued with a 2-0 victory over Swansea City last Saturday.

Shota Arveladze’s team has won three games in a row, scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process.

The Tigers have stayed out of the relegation zone thanks to their excellent run, and they currently rank 18th in the EFL Championship table with 32 points from 28 games.

Preston North End, meantime, were held to a goalless draw at Millwall last time out, resulting in a share of the spoils for the second game in a row.

They’ve only lost once in their last eight league games, gaining three victories in the process.

Preston North End are presently 13th in the EFL Championship table with 38 points from 29 games.

When does Hull City vs Preston North End kick-off?

The Hull City vs Preston North End will kick off at 20:00 on 5th February 2022 at The MKM Stadium.

Hull City vs Preston Team News

Hull City Team News

Hull City has reported injuries of Lewis Coyle, Joshua Emmanuel, Mallik Wilks, Andy Cannon and Callum Elder.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Baxter; Bernard, Greaves, McLoughlin; Longman, Docherty, Smallwood, Fleming; Honeyman; Eaves, Lewis-Potter

Preston Team News

Preston will be without the services of Declan Rudd, Isaiah Brown, Josh Murphy, Tom Barkhuizen, and Sean Maguire.

Preston possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Van den Berg, Lindsay, Cunningham; Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Earl; Browne; Riis Jakobsen, Archer

