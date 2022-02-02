Huddersfield Town vs Derby County live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Huddersfield Town hosts Derby County at the John Smith’s Stadium on Wednesday, looking to climb into the promotion playoff places.

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County Live Stream

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County Preview

Last Friday, Huddersfield Town were held to a 1-1 draw by a tenacious Stoke City team. Since November’s 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough, Carlos Corberan’s side has gone unbeaten in their previous ten games in all competitions, with five victories and five draws.

Huddersfield Town are presently seventh in the EFL Championship table with 45 points from 29 games, level on points with Middlesbrough and West Brom in the playoff places.

Meanwhile, Derby County produced a superb effort, scoring twice in the final 10 minutes to snare a 2-2 draw against Birmingham City.

Wayne Rooney’s team has now won four of their last seven league games, going undefeated in the process. They are now just seven points behind Reading, who are just outside the relegation positions after a 21-point deduction, as a result of their improved form.

When does Huddersfield Town vs Derby County kick-off?

The Huddersfield Town vs Derby County will kick off on 3rd February 2022 at Kenilworth Road.

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County Team News

Huddersfield Town Team News

Huddersfield has reported injuries of Rolando Aarons, Lewis Colwill, Ryan Schofiled, and Alex Vallejo.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Turton, Pearson, Lees, Toffolo; Hogg, O’Brien; Thomas, Holmes, Sinani, Ward

Derby County Team News

Derby County has not reported any injury so far however, Ravel Morrison will be unavailable for the match.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Allsop; Byrne, Davies, Stearman, Buchanan; Bird, Thompson, Knight; Ebosele, Plange, Lawrence

