Through 57 games in 2023-24, the Atlanta Hawks have a 25-32 record. That is currently 10th in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta is three and a half games ahead of the Nets in 11th. The Hawks have 25 games left this season and are fighting to keep their spot in the play-in tournament. Unfortunately, the team will be without their all-star PG for the next four weeks.

Last Friday, Trae Young tore a ligament in his left pinkie finger. The 25-year-old is scheduled to have surgery tomorrow. Leaving the three-time all-star out for the next four weeks. Young will miss Atlanta’s stretch run of the 2023-24 season. Dejounte Murray will be asked to step up and take on the primary playmaking duties for the Hawks. Head coach Quinn Snyder will need others to help replace the production of Young while he is out. Not an easy task for Atlanta.

Trae Young is out for at least four weeks and will have surgery on his left pinkie finger

This is the first significant injury of Trae Young’s professional career. He has played between 89%-99% of the season in each of his first five NBA seasons. — Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) February 25, 2024



For the first five years of his career, Trae Young played in at least 60 games each season. That might change in 2024 after the 25-year-old PG suffered an injury last Friday. Atlanta announced the injury yesterday and Young will have surgery in New York on Tuesday. He’ll miss the next four weeks for the Hawks with just 25 games to go. Young could play under 60 games for the first time in his career. His total for the season is at 51.

This is a pivotal point in the season for the Hawks. As the 10th seed in the East, they’re right on the border of potentially missing the play-in tournament. Additionally, Atlanta will be without the services of Trae Young. This means the Hawks won’t have a player who was averaging (26.4) points, (2.7) rebounds, (10.8) assists, and (1.4) steals per game. It will not be easy for Atnalta to replace the elite production Young gives them each night.

Hawks head coach Quin Snyder speaks for the first time since the announcement of Trae Young’s injury (Question from @WilliamsLaurenL) pic.twitter.com/UTkcdevoYs — jackson caudell (@jacksoncaudell) February 25, 2024



The Hawks do have the talent to help the team stay competitive, but it will mess up the current rotation they have going. Atlanta uses sharp-shooter Bojan Bogdanovic off the bench and an elite scorer with their second unit. With Young out, Bogdanovic will likely be a starter unless Quinn Snyder finds a better player to plug in. This will require Snyder to go deeper into his bench for players like Kobe Bufkin and veteran Patty Mills. Atlanta’s next game is Tuesday night at home vs. the Utah Jazz.