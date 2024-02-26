NBA

How will the Hawks manage without all-star Trae Young (finger) for the next four weeks?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Trae Young hawks pic 1
Trae Young hawks pic 1

Through 57 games in 2023-24, the Atlanta Hawks have a 25-32 record. That is currently 10th in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta is three and a half games ahead of the Nets in 11th. The Hawks have 25 games left this season and are fighting to keep their spot in the play-in tournament. Unfortunately, the team will be without their all-star PG for the next four weeks. 

Last Friday, Trae Young tore a ligament in his left pinkie finger. The 25-year-old is scheduled to have surgery tomorrow. Leaving the three-time all-star out for the next four weeks. Young will miss Atlanta’s stretch run of the 2023-24 season. Dejounte Murray will be asked to step up and take on the primary playmaking duties for the Hawks. Head coach Quinn Snyder will need others to help replace the production of Young while he is out. Not an easy task for Atlanta.

Trae Young is out for at least four weeks and will have surgery on his left pinkie finger


For the first five years of his career, Trae Young played in at least 60 games each season. That might change in 2024 after the 25-year-old PG suffered an injury last Friday. Atlanta announced the injury yesterday and Young will have surgery in New York on Tuesday. He’ll miss the next four weeks for the Hawks with just 25 games to go. Young could play under 60 games for the first time in his career. His total for the season is at 51.

This is a pivotal point in the season for the Hawks. As the 10th seed in the East, they’re right on the border of potentially missing the play-in tournament. Additionally, Atlanta will be without the services of Trae Young. This means the Hawks won’t have a player who was averaging (26.4) points, (2.7) rebounds, (10.8) assists, and (1.4) steals per game. It will not be easy for Atnalta to replace the elite production Young gives them each night.


The Hawks do have the talent to help the team stay competitive, but it will mess up the current rotation they have going. Atlanta uses sharp-shooter Bojan Bogdanovic off the bench and an elite scorer with their second unit. With Young out, Bogdanovic will likely be a starter unless Quinn Snyder finds a better player to plug in. This will require Snyder to go deeper into his bench for players like Kobe Bufkin and veteran Patty Mills. Atlanta’s next game is Tuesday night at home vs. the Utah Jazz.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Trae Young hawks pic 1
NBA

LATEST How will the Hawks manage without all-star Trae Young (finger) for the next four weeks?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 26 2024
72740181007 usatsi 22618952 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NBA
Kings Up, Mavericks Down In The West After Wild Sunday In The NBA
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 26 2024

The playoff races in the NBA are starting to take shape as we head into the final 25 games of the 2023-24 season, and certain races are becoming heated as…

rsz domantas sabonis wemby 1
NBA
Domantas Sabonis Notches NBA-Leading 20th Triple-Double In Kings Big Win Over Clippers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 26 2024

Domantas Sabonis had one of the best cases of any All-Star snub in the NBA this year. The Sacramento Kings‘ center is not only leading the league in rebounding, but…

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn18
NBA
NBA: Jordan Poole Scores Season-High 31 Points Off The Bench In Sunday’s Loss
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 26 2024
rsz r1245720 1296x729 16 9
NBA
NBA: Warriors Expect Chris Paul To Return During Upcoming Road Trip
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 26 2024
rsz usatsi 22494885 168394021 lowres
NBA
Kevin Durant Now #9 On NBA All-Time Scoring List, Will Pass Shaq In Coming Weeks
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 24 2024
rsz warriors win usa 22592444 e1708702696720
NBA
NBA: Warriors Threatening Top-8 In The West After Winning 10 Of Last 12
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 24 2024
Arrow to top