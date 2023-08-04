Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is just days away now with the two fighters meeting in the centre of the ring at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas on Saturday August 5. Both boxers are expected to earn an extremely lucrative purse for the bout, but just how much is the winner expected to make from the fight?

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight Purses

We are just days away from this highly anticipated super-fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. This huge 185-pound clash set for 10 rounds goes down from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas this Saturday night and is simply not to be missed.

Over 20,000 boxing fans are expected to be packed into the rapturous American Airlines Center to witness this compelling main event. Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz takes centre stage in the main event, with Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy the co-featured bout for the undisputed Women’s Featherweight Titles.

For Paul and Diaz, both men are expected to make huge sums of money for this fight. ‘The Problem Child’ is used to getting paid huge sums of money each time he fights now, with Nate Diaz expected to also earn a big paycheque this weekend on his boxing debut.

For Jake Paul, he is expected to earn in excess of $2 million for this fight against Diaz (source: sportingnews.com). This is just the Ohio man’s guaranteed purse, so the figure he is actually likely to receive will be far higher once you take into consideration his share of the gate and the pay-per-view.

This is far less than Jake Paul took home for the Tommy Fury fight, which comes as no surprise given the fact the fight was far bigger and was also stages in Saudi Arabia. Compared to his other purses against former UFC fighters, this is still a huge purse.

Per MMA Junkie, Paul was paid $2 million in his first fight against Tyron Woodley in 2021. Per Total Sportal, Paul made $1.5 million against MMA legend Anderson Silva.

In the opposite corner, Stockton’s Nate Diaz is also set to earn a huge payday too. According to Sporting News, Nate Diaz is set to receive a purse of $500,000 for his bout against Jake Paul. Again, this figure will likely inflate in the aftermath of the fight once you take into consideration PPV revenue, gate money and endorsement deals.

Both men are set to earn a fortune this weekend, but the question on everyone’s lips is just how much money will the winner make exactly?

How Much Will The Paul vs Diaz Winner Make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive an individual fight purse, so depending on which man has their hand raised (see above) will determine how much the winner receives.

The winner of the bout will likely receive an additional purse on top of what they are already expected to take home. Do not be surprised if in the aftermath of the fight it is reported that the winner has earned far more than their original base purse states.

There is so much riding on this fight, both in terms of money and stature. Both men are being paid extremely lucratively for this fight and rightly so. If Jake Paul is to win, which the best US sportsbooks fully expect him to do, he could earn closer to $5 million in total.

Similarly, if Nate Diaz can do the unthinkable and pull off the upset here on Saturday night, he could earn in excess of $1 million. Not bad for your professional boxing debut! This shows that compared to the UFC, boxing purses are generally far more lucrative. This base purse of $500,000 for the California man is far more than he earned for the majority of his UFC career.

One thing we know for certain is that the winner will be in a fruitful position going forward. If that be ‘The Problem Child’, expect him to have some huge fights going forward. Whether or not he fights before the end of 2023 again or not, if Jake Paul wins he will be sure to have a mega-fight next.

The Ohio man will definitely have an eye on the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight on October 14th. A win here for Jake Paul could set him up to face the winner of that bout. A rematch with Fury is another huge fight, as is a bout with fellow YouTube sensational and boxing celebrity KSI.

Should Nate Diaz win his boxing debut this weekend, the world could be his oyster going forward. If Diaz can defeat ‘The Problem Child’ as the huge underdog this weekend, he could too be in line for some huge boxing super-fights going forward against the likes of Tommy Fury, KSI, Anderson Silva or even Logan Paul.

As of today for the main event, Jake Paul is the -360 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Nate Diaz as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +265 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and claim victory on his pro boxing debut.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)

Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut) 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023

Saturday August 5, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

