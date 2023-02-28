Site News

Houston Texans Are Favorites To Trade For #1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft

Anthony R. Cardenas
The NFL scouting combine begins this week, and that means that the draft is right around the corner, and talks about who exactly will be making the first overall pick are heating up, and it could be the Houston Texans that end up at the top.

The Chicago Bears hold the rights to the top selection by finishing with the worst record in the league last season, but they are in an interesting position. The draft class of 2023 figures to be top-heavy in quarterback talent, as the four players with the best odds of getting picked first are all pass throwers.

But the Bears could feel like they already have their QB of the future. Justin Fields was impressive in his second season as a pro, using his dual threat ability to throw 17 touchdowns and rush for 1,143 yards in 15 games. Something clicked midway through the season, and it seems that Chicago’s coaching staff has figured out how to get the most out of Fields and his skill set.

Do they trade Fields at his currently high value and take one of the top QB prospects? Or do they flip the pick for a treasure chest full of future picks and assets to help surround Fields with much-needed talent?

As Adam Schefter reported on Monday, the Bears are “leaning toward” moving the first overall pick, as multiple teams have contacted them about trading up. And according to online betting outlets, it seems as though the Houston Texans are the team that is most likely to get a deal done.

Team To Pick 1st Overall Odds Play
Texans +240 BetOnline logo
Colts +275 BetOnline logo
Raiders +400 BetOnline logo
Bears +450 BetOnline logo
Falcons +600 BetOnline logo
Panthers +600 BetOnline logo

 

If The Texans Don’t Trade Up, It Could Be The Colts

The Bears themselves are actually 4th on the list, with +450 odds to stay put and make the pick themselves. But the Houston Texans are listed as +240 favorites. Houston is in dire need of a quarterback for the future, and they have a new head coach who will be looking to bring in his own batch of young players to develop and make his own.

They are loaded with draft capital, both this season and beyond. The Texans hold the second overall pick in 2023, as well as the 12th via the Cleveland Browns. They’ll make it three picks in the top-34 once they make their early-second round selection. But with all of that capital, Houston could stay put and grab another quarterback prospect instead. And that is why the Indianapolis Colts are slightly being in the odds rankings, with a +275 designation to trade for the top pick. They are currently in possession of the 4th overall selection.

The Raiders are the one team between the top-2 and the Bears, coming in at +400. The Falcons (+600) and Panthers (+600) round out the top-6.

