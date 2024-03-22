NBA

Houston Rockets Defeat Chicago Bulls To Extend Winning Streak To 7 Games

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
usatsi 22813034
usatsi 22813034

The Houston Rockets are officially the hottest team in the Western Conference. A win over the Bulls on Thursday night extended their winning streak to seven games, and they are now knocking on the door of the tail end of the playoff picture.

Houston Rockets Have Now Won 7 Straight Games

The streak has seemingly come out of nowhere. The Rockets had a solid start to the season, winning 13 of their first 22 games, and looked like they might be one of the surprise teams of 2023-24. But they fell on harder times after mid-December, and were essentially out of contention at the end of February with a record of 25-34.

The month of March has been kind to Houston, though. They won the first two games against the Suns and Spurs before dropping a tough matchup against the Clippers, but haven’t lost since. The first win of their current streak came against the Trail Blazers on March 8th, meaning that it will be at least a full two weeks between losses.

Is it too little too late? The winning has certainly helped put the Rockets back in the playoff conversation, as they will enter the weekend just 2.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors, who are currently planted in the 10th and final Play-In spot. Houston has a couple of winnable games coming up, as they will take on the Jazz and Trail Blazers in the coming days, and both contests will be played at home. Their true test will come next Wednesday against the Thunder, though.

13th Toughest Remaining Schedule For Houston

The rest of the schedule could present some issues for the Rockets if they hope to continue their push to the postseason. They have the 13th toughest remaining schedule, still having to play against teams like the Clippers, Mavericks, and Timberwolves, so they’ll have to be at their best in order to have a chance.

By comparison, the Warriors have the 19th toughest remaining schedule. The two sides actually have a game against each other coming up in a couple of weeks, which will be a home game for Golden State. It could be one of the must-see late-season matchups if Houston is able to keep up their winning ways until then.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
usatsi 22813034
NBA

LATEST Houston Rockets Defeat Chicago Bulls To Extend Winning Streak To 7 Games

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 22 2024
rsz usatsi 22720268 168400517 lowres scaled 1
NBA
Grayson Allen Has Been The Best 3-Point Shooter In The NBA This Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 21 2024

Stephen Curry is the far and away leader in total three-pointers made in the NBA so far this season, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. But at 40.5%,…

Jalen Johnson Hawks pic
NBA
Hawks’ Jalen Johnson is out at least one week for Atlanta with an ankle injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024

At 30-38, the Hawks are sitting at 10th in the Eastern Conference. Injuries have hit the team hard in the second half of the 2023-24 season. On Monday, the Hawks…

horfordbrownUntitled 4 ezgif.com resize
NBA
The Boston Celtics Should Clinch The Top Spot In The Eastern Conference This Weekend
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 21 2024
Joel Embiid 76ers pic
NBA
Sixers’ Joel Embiid is in the ‘ramp-up phase’ of his rehab process according to Nick Nurse
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024
rsz 2023 11 11stonehillskyhawksuconnhuskiesmbb0260
NBA
5 NBA Prospects To Watch During March Madness 2024 Tournament
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 21 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn2
NBA
Tyrese Haliburton Is Shooting 17% From 3-Point Range In Last 9 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2024
Arrow to top