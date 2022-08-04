We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Following a 9/4 winner yesterday, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Thursday, 4 August, is Beamish. This lightly-raced and progressive colt puts his unbeaten record on the line in the feature race at Leopardstown this evening, the 1m 4f Group 3 Ballyroan Stakes (6:15). Paddy Twomey’s runner appeals at similar odds to land the four timer.

403 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

A perfect 3-3 in his horse racing career so far, Beamish is versatile as regards ground. This son of Teofilo can take another step up in grade in his stride here. He is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day today. Here are more reasons to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Beamish win?

Already a course winner over 1m 5f from his debut last June, Beamish hails from a yard with a 29 per cent strike rate at Leopardstown this season. All of the top betting sites in the UK know about shrewd handler Twomey’s 32 per cent win ratio with his older horses on turf in Ireland over the last five seasons. If we had back all of those blind, then it would’ve yielded £24.32 profit off a £1 level stake.

Beamish built on a successful racecourse bow despite almost a year off the track when only needing pushing out to score again on reappearance at Killarney. Connections then dropped him back in trip whilst stepping him up into Listed company. Beamish completed a hat-trick of winning horse racing results at Roscommon towards the end of June.

He ran on superbly and got up close home denying useful mare Yaxeni, who previously filled the same spot behind Twomey’s Rosscarbery in the Munster Oaks, by half-a-length. The front two pulled five lengths clear of handy dual purpose horse Jason The Militant as well to give the form a solid look. On that basis, leading horse racing betting sites are right to view Beamish as the likely winner.

Trip suits horse racing NAP better than main market rival

This is his first crack at a Group race. Main market rival Cleveland is all stamina and couldn’t go the pace in a 1m 6f Royal Ascot handicap last time out. That one didn’t shape as though dropping further back in trip would suit having previously landed the Chester Cup over 2m 2f. The new Joseph O’Brien recruit is opposable by Beamish on the upgrade, then.

With Billy Lee back in the saddle at a track where has £50.18 profit off a £1 level stake from all his rides this season so far, everything points to a bold bid. Beamish is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day this Thursday. A £10 wager with 888Sport at his current price returns £32.50 should he land the four-timer. New customers who sign up and place a bet to that value qualify for £40 in bonuses with more info below…

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Here are all the details of that new customer betting offer with 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal available to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account with this online bookie.

Register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like PayPal, Paysafecard, Skrill, MuchBetter and Neteller because these payment options aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day has it covered. Once the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Other terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager a tenner on our top horse racing bet today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer today by following these six simple steps:

New customers register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

