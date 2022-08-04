Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – August 4th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has four selections, one at a huge price, from Nottingham, Ayr and Leopardstown on Thursday, August 4th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

NOTTINGHAM 1.00

NUGGLE (system – Brian Meehan, second-time out 2yos, Nottingham)

Brian Meehan’s juveniles usually come on considerably for their debut efforts and, since the beginning of 2010, those who turn up at Nottingham for their second career start have recorded form figures of 111511133 (6-9) for a profit of £11.65 to a £1 level stake at SP. NUGGLE, as big as 40-1 at the time of writing, is a much bigger price than the majority of his previous qualifiers for might be worth a speculative each-way punt despite finishing last of eight at Newmarket on his recent debut.

AYR 6.53

POET’S MAGIC (system – John Quinn, Ayr)

Since the start of 2010, backing all John Quinn-trained runners at Ayr, Flat or jumps, would have found 42 winners from 220 bets (19.1% strike-rate) for a profit of 69.46 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners only 29.1). POET’S MAGIC was unlucky to bump into the well-handicapped Northern Express the last time he ran here, going down by a neck in second and finishing two lengths clear of the third. The winner is now 10lb higher and Poet’s Magic is only 1lb higher, despite having won at Chester since. His full record here reads 2112 (2-4), with the other second place also by a neck, and it will surprising if he doesn’t go close again.

LEOPARDSTOWN 6.45

BINGO BRONSON (system – Ger Lyons, gelded 3yo newcomers, turf)

Since the beginning of 2010, Ger Lyons is 12 from 58 with his gelded three-year-old newcomers on turf for a profit of £71.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. BINGO BRONSON, who cost 45,000euros as a foal, might prove capable of upsetting Middlemarch, the Aidan O’Brien-trained 7-4 favourite.

AYR 7.28

MOLLIE’S HOPE (system – John Quinn, Ayr)

MOLLIE’S HOPE is a qualifier on the same angle as Poet’s Magic (see above) and looks very interesting now switched to this venue. She was a massive drifter (28-1 from 11-1) when beating only one home at Catterick on last month’s stable debut and will surely come on for that run. The tongue-tie goes on for the first time tonight.

