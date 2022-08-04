Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Racing Bets, Thurs 4th Aug

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your betting slips on Thursday 4th August, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Brighton, Yarmouth, Nottingham, Sandown, Ayr and Doncaster today.
Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today
JULIET SIERRA @ 8/15 with BetUK – 1.00 Nottingham
Caught the eye on debut when running on to be a fine second. Would have learned a lot from that experience and is therefore, expected to be bang there and hopefully get a first career win on just her second run.
ROYAL PARADE @ 1/6 with BetUK – 2.40 Yarmouth
Beaten favourite the last day at Newmarket, but that was only his second career run and having taken a keen hold last time over 7f, the drop back to 6f here will suit. Just the two rivals to take on and it will be disappointing if this Gosden runner can’t get off the mark.
DESERT ORDER @ 6/5 with BetUK – 6.36 Sandown
Third at Newmarket last time out on debut, which was a very promising start for this Godolphin horse. This race has been a good maiden in recent years, with this year’s Irish Derby winner – Westover – winning it last year. The Gosden runner, Arrest, with Frankie riding, is feared, but the Appleby yard have also won this twice since 2017.
FLYLIKEANEAGLE @ 8/11 with BetUK – 7.58 Ayr
In cracking form at the moment – winning his last two and 3 of his last four. Up another 7lbs here but showed a good attitude the last day at Nottingham to get the job done and regular rider – Oisin Orr – remains in the saddle.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
