Hornets forward Miles Bridges targeting March return

Joe Lyons
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is targeting a return to the court in March despite not suiting up in the NBA this season to date.

In June of last year, Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles on a domestic violence charge but was later released on $130,000 bond.

The 24-year-old pled not guilty to all charges at his arraignment in July but pled no contest in November to the domestic violence charge and was sentenced to three years of probation as the other two charges were dismissed.

Bridges played a key role in Charlotte reaching the play-in tournament last season, averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists a game on 49% shooting from the field.

“It’s been a long process,” Bridges said. “I might be back in March.”

Can Miles Bridges help turn Charlotte’s season around?

According to NBA sportsbooks, the Charlotte Hornets own the fourth-worst NBA title odds (+150000) and may prefer to let Bridges sit out for the rest of the season to get the best chance at the number one overall pick.

The Hornets are +750 to finish with the worst regular season record behind the Houston Rockets (-110), San Antonio Spurs (+150) and Detroit Pistons (+350) as the Victor Wembanyana stakes begin to heat up.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community.
Joe Lyons

