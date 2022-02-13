Hoffenheim will be hoping to get closer to the European qualifying positions with a win over Arminia Bielefeld at home this weekend.

Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld live stream

Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld Preview

The home side have been in disappointing form recently and they have picked up just one win from their last six league matches. They cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to secure European football for the next season and this should be a must-win contest for them. Meanwhile, the visitors have been quite difficult to beat in recent weeks. Although they are 15th in the league table they are unbeaten in their last six matches with three wins and three draws. It will be interesting to see if the visitors can improve their head to head record against Hoffenheim with a vital away win here. Check out the best Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld betting offers

When does Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld kicks off at 16:30 pm BST, on the 13th of February, at Rhein Neckar Arena.

Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Hoffenheim team news

The home side will be without the services of Ermin Bicakcic and Robert Skov because of an injury.

Andrej Kramaric has tested positive for coronavirus.

Hoffenheim predicted line-up vs Arminia Bielefeld: Baumann; Richards, Vogt, Hubner; Bebou, Rudy, Geiger, Raum; Rutter, Baumgartner; Dabbur

Arminia Bielefeld team news

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Patrick Wimmer who is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

Arminia Bielefeld predicted line-up vs Hoffenheim: Ortega; Brunner, Pieper, Nilsson, De Medina; Kunze, Vasiliadis; Okugawa, Schopf, Kruger; Serra

