Hoffenheim will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Armenia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga this weekend.
Match Info Date: 13th February 2022
Kick-off: 16:30 pm BST, Rhein-Neckar-Arena
Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction
The home side are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive defeats and the home fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here.
Meanwhile, the visitors are unbeaten in their last six league matches and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.
Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-0 Arminia Bielefeld @ 12/5 with 888sport.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld Betting Tips
Hoffenheim are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Arminia Bielefeld. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
The last five matches between these two sides have produced a total of seven goals. Bet on under 2.5 goals here.
Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 17/16.
Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Hoffenheim vs Arminia Bielefeld from 888sport:
Match-winner:
Hoffenheim: 17/10 with 888sport
Draw: 23/10 with 888sport
Arminia Bielefeld: 13/8 with 888sport
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 20/23 with 888sport
Under: 17/16 with 888sport
