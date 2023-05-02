Henry Ruggs To Plead Guilty In Fatal DUI Case

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a fatal DUI crash that occurred in November 2021.

Former Raiders’ WR Henry Ruggs III unconditionally waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and will plead guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.https://t.co/5gSilE8GIo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2023

Ruggs was involved in a high-speed collision in Las Vegas that resulted in the death of Tina Tintor, who was driving a Toyota RAV4 and her dog Max.

According to reports, Ruggs was driving his Corvette at a speed of over 150 miles per hour when he collided with Tintor’s vehicle, which burst into flames. Ruggs was found to have a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit at the time of the crash. He was subsequently charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.

Ruggs, who was released by the Raiders shortly after the incident, is facing a maximum of 50 years in prison. He was released on a $150,000 bond one day after the crash. For the past year and a half has been on house arrest with alcohol and location electronic monitoring devices.

The incident has sent shock-waves through the NFL and the Las Vegas community. It serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers of drunk driving, and the devastating consequences that can result from it.

Ruggs’ guilty plea is a step towards justice for the victim’s family and for the community as a whole. While it’s always difficult to see a young athlete’s career derailed by such a tragic event, it’s important to remember that Ruggs’ actions had serious and irreversible consequences.

As the legal proceedings continue, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Henry Ruggs. However, one thing is clear: the NFL and the wider sports community must continue to emphasize the importance of responsible behavior and accountability, both on and off the field.