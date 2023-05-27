Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been sparking headlines recently, but it’s not for his prowess on the gridiron. Allen was seen stepping out in New York City, trading touchdowns for Tinseltown as he was spotted with Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld. This public outing marks a jarring shift in the love life of the celebrated quarterback, signaling heartache for his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

Josh Allen and Brittany Williams Split

The whispers of a potential split between NFL QB Josh Allen and Brittany Williams began circulating a few months ago when cyber detectives noted the Bills quarterback’s conspicuous absence from Williams’ Instagram feed. Rumor mills began turning faster as photos of the two vanished from the pilates instructor’s social media platform, leaving followers in anticipation of a public statement regarding their status.

Williams, Allen’s cheerleader since 2017, has been a familiar face at the Bills games since the promising young quarterback was drafted seventh overall. The couple’s journey can be traced back to their childhood, having shared fond memories growing up in Fresno, California. However, the couple didn’t start dating until their college days.

Josh Allen Spotted with Hailee Steinfeld

Fast forward to now, and the scene seems to have drastically changed. Williams marked her April birthday without Allen, sparking further speculation about their separation. Meanwhile, the Bills quarterback was sighted painting New York City red with Steinfeld, star of the popular TV show “Dickinson.”

The Oscar-nominated actress, known for her roles in films like “True Grit” and “Bumblebee,” exuded effortless charm next to Allen. The chemistry between them was apparent, hinting at a potential new romance in the making. It’s a striking contrast to the couple’s last known sighting together on a March vacation, marking the end of an era for Allen and Williams.

Steinfeld, with her 20 million Instagram followers and a burgeoning acting and singing career, offers an intriguing contrast to Williams, who has carved her niche as a pilates instructor. The potential relationship suggests a change of pace for Allen, trading the comfortable familiarity of his longtime girlfriend for the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

Despite the heartache, Williams continues to show her strength and resilience. Her post-breakup Instagram posts are filled with encouraging messages. Meanwhile, Steinfeld has spoken candidly about her desire for a supportive partner in a recent interview with People magazine, suggesting that Allen might just fit the bill.

As we watch the romance playbook take an unexpected turn for Allen, only time will tell if this suspected new pairing will be a touchdown or a fumble.

