NFL

Hayden Hurst did not return from a concussion last season due to Carolina’s poor record

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Hayden Hurst Panthers pic
Hayden Hurst Panthers pic

In 2023, the Carolina Panthers had a league-worst record of 2-15. It was a disastrous season for the team and one they’d like to forget. During Week 10 of 2023, TE Hayden Hurst suffered a concussion and proceeded to miss the rest of the season. That caused concern for Hurst moving forward.

However, the 30-year-old recently cleared that all up with the media of his new team, the Los Angeles Chargers. Hurst signed with the team a few weeks ago and shared details about his 2023 campaign early. He explained that the Panthers felt there was no need to rush him back due to the team’s poor record. Interesting that Hurst could have potentially returned and the team said he did not need to play. Why would the Panthers do that?

What was the point of keeping Hayden Hurst out when he could have helped the team?


Ahead of the 2023 season, Hayden Hurst inked a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Panthers. The veteran TE was expected to be a reliable target for rookie QB and #1 overall pick, Bryce Young. However, Carolina struggled offensively in 2023 and it was a forgettable season. In Week 10, TE Hayden Hurst suffered a concussion in a loss to the Bears. At the time, the team was 1-8 and was trying to find consistency within the franchise.

Unfortunately, Hayden Hurst missed Carolina’s final eight games of the 2023 season. In early March, Hurst was released by the Panthers after just one season. The veteran TE didn’t have to wait long to find his new home. Hurst is now a member of the Chargers who will have a new look under head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2024. Recently, Hurst spoke with Chargers media and shared details about what happened in 2023 with his concussion.


The former first-round pick explained that his concussion symptoms were touch-and-go for about a week or so after playing the Bears. Hurst noted that he went to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville and got a second opinion. He was cleared fully by doctors but the team decided to keep Hurst out. Carolina didn’t believe it was necessary to rush Hurst back with their poor record. Regardless, Hurst quickly bounced back after being released by the Panthers. He’s now a member of the Chargers and will be one of two main TEs for Justin Herbert to throw to. Former Seahawks TE Will Dissly also joined the team this offseason.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Hayden Hurst Panthers pic
NFL

LATEST Hayden Hurst did not return from a concussion last season due to Carolina’s poor record

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 03 2024
Julian Blackmon Colts pic
NFL
Colts’ Julian Blackmon is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7.7 million to stay in Indianapolis
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 03 2024

In 2023, the Indianapolis Colts went 9-8 and just missed out on a postseason appearance. This offseason, the team has brought back several key players for 2024 and beyond. Michael…

Bijan Robinson Falcons pic
NFL
Tyrann Mathieu thinks Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson is going to be ‘special’ in his career
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 02 2024

With the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Falcons selected RB Bijan Robinson out of Texas. The 22-year-old had a ton of hype coming out of college. He’s…

Carson Wentz Rams pic
NFL
Veteran QB Carson Wentz is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 02 2024
Tyler Boyd Bengals pic
NFL
Will the Pittsburgh Steelers sign free agent WR Tyler Boyd this offseason?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 01 2024
Haason Reddick Eagles pic
NFL
What will Haason Reddick bring to the Jets’ defense in 2024?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 01 2024
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
NFL
Will the 49ers be able to reach an extension with WR Brandon Aiyuk this offseason?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 01 2024
Arrow to top