Atlanta Hawks Sign Wesley Matthews To A One-Year Deal

Owen Jones
The Atlanta Hawks have signed veteran free agent guard Wesley Matthews to a one-year deal as he spent his last two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

 

Wesley Matthews, known for his tenacity, defensive prowess, and consistent three-point shooting, is expected to bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the young Hawks squad. With the one-year contract, Matthews has a chance to provide veteran leadership in the locker room. Matthews is set to provide a valuable veteran presence to this young roster overall. He is entering his 15th season in the NBA.

Matthews’ decision to join the Atlanta Hawks comes on the heels of his successful stint with the Milwaukee Bucks. As a trusted and reliable two-way player, Matthews has earned a reputation for being a valuable asset on both ends of the floor, making him an ideal fit for the Hawks’ playing style under head coach Quin Snyder.

Wesley Matthews’ addition to the Hawks will provide much-needed depth in the back-court and allow the team to rotate their players effectively during the grueling NBA season. Injuries have plagued starter DeAndre Hunter in the past, so Matthews is nice depth behind him and second year player A.J. Griffin.

For the Atlanta Hawks organization, signing Wesley Matthews represents a strategic move to fortify their position in the Eastern Conference. As they continue to build on their recent successes and playoff appearances, the team aims to become legitimate contenders for an NBA championship.

The Atlanta Hawks are +6600 to win the NBA Finals according to offshore betting sites.

Even though this is not a flashy signing that the fans want. However, Matthews provides the things behind the scenes that are warranted and are important. Veteran mentorship comes along way and hopefully Matthews can provide that for this young roster.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

