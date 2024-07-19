Former Germany international Dietmar ‘Didi’ Hamann has heaped praise on Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt, claiming he has the potential to transform the Manchester United back-line. Hamann believes the Red Devils will fare a lot better if they have a natural leader like De Ligt in their ranks.

Netherlands international De Ligt is expected to leave Bayern Munich in the winter transfer window. Many teams have lodged an interest in him but Manchester United were reportedly leading the race to secure his services.

The equation, however, has changed dramatically over the last couple of days, thanks to the arrival of French center-back Leny Yoro. The Red Devils pushed hard to complete the 18-year-old’s signing as soon as possible, thus putting De Ligt’s deal on the back burner.

According to many reports, Manchester United have exhausted a sizable chunk of their reserves to sign £58 million ($74.89 million) man Yoro. They can only sign £42 million-rated ($54.23 million) De Ligt if they manage to discard a defender or two from their payroll.

Didi Hamann Explains Why Manchester United Should Sign Matthijs de Ligt

Hamann, however, still thinks that De Ligt would add value to Manchester United’s squad, as they do not have a natural leader in their ranks.

He began his analysis, saying (via EPL Index):

“Matthijs de Ligt came to Bayern Munich, he had a tough start, then he had an injury, but you have to say in the last six months, he was probably the most reliable defender they had when he formed a partnership with Eric Dier.

“He’s been brilliant and what I like about him, is he’s a leader.”

Explaining how he could help Man Utd, Hamann added:

“I think he could be a player to help them because he is a leader. I think he makes other players better. He’s very reliable, he’s quick, he’s powerful, he’s strong and a very physical player.

“I don’t think in one transfer you go back from finishing fifth or sixth or seventh to finish in the top four, but I think they might be a lot closer with him in the side.”

If Manchester United pull it off, they will reunite Erik ten Hag with one of his star pupils. De Light played 70 games under Ten Hag across the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, scoring eight times and providing five assists. Ajax won the Eredivisie title and the Dutch Cup in 2018-19. They also reached the UEFA Champions League semi-final, eliminating Real Madrid and Juventus in the process.