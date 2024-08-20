NBA

Guerschon Yabusele Set For Move To 76ers Following Impressive Olympic Games With France

Olly Taliku
Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a $2.1 million, one-year deal, to sign French forward Guerschon Yabusele after he impressed at the Paris Olympic Games this summer.

76ers Sign Yabusele

After an impressive Olympics in his home nation this summer, Guerschon Yabusele has earned a big time move to the NBA with the 76ers signing the Frenchman on a one year deal.

Yabusele went 66.7% from the field during his three games at the Olympics, scoring 22 against Canada, 17 vs Germany and a huge 20 points in the final against USA.

The 28-year-old went viral during the final against USA with a huge poster dunk on LeBron James, as he rose well above the Lakers and USA superstar before smashing down on top of the veteran.

Yabusele finished eighth in the Olympics MVP ladder, with Victor Wembanyama the only Frenchman to finish ahead of the new Sixers star who was consistent throughout the tournament.

Shortly after the Olympics, Yabusele took to X to tease that he was signing for a new team, saying he is ‘ready’ for a second chance in 2024.

Yabusele first came into the NBA in 2016 as the 16th overall pick, playing 74 games for the Boston Celtics between 2016 and 2019.

After leaving Boston in 2019, Yabusele moved to the EuroLeague where he played for ASVEL and Real Madrid in 124 games, averaging 10.8 points per game.

It is definitely Yabusele’s international career that has earned him a move to Philadelphia this summer though and with two Olympic Games silver medals hanging round his neck, he will be hoping for NBA glory to add to his accolades.

The 76ers have strengthened in all departments ahead of next season, with Paul George the most notable trade acquisition that could set the Sixers up for glory next year.

Philadelphia also drafted the popular Jared McCain as the 16th overall pick in the NBA draft this year, with the former Duke star exciting fans before joining.

