Giants’ LT Andrew Thomas (foot) had surgery on Wednesday and will miss the rest of the 2024 season

On Sunday night football, the Giants lost 17-7 to the Bengals and are 2-4 this season. Not only did the Giants lose the game in Week 6 but they lost one of their most important offensive players. Starting LT Andrew Thomas suffered a foot injury in the third quarter and played the rest of the game.

The 25-year-old has a Lisfranc injury and had to have surgery on Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Thomas’ season is over. A brutal loss for the Giants who had made significant upgrades to improve their offensive line. Now the team is without the stalwart LT. New York’s offense has struggled in the past without Andrew Thomas playing.

Andrew Thomas is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 season

Thomas will have played in 16 of 34 games in his first two seasons after signing an extension. Dexter Lawrence is the Giants’ best player, but you can make a case that Thomas is their most indispensable player. Tough to be without him so much these past two seasons https://t.co/rAQHFyBlZJ — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 16, 2024



With the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Giants selected LT Andrew Thomas out of Georgia. Thomas has played in 61 games for New York and has 60 starts. His only full season with the Giants was his rookie year in 2020 where he played in all 16 games and made 15 starts. Thomas played 13 games in 2021 and then 16 of 17 games in 2022. His 2022 campaign was his best professional season so far and Thomas earned second-team All-Pro honors.

During Week 1 of 2023, Thomas suffered a hamstring injury vs. the Cowboys and went on the IR. He missed seven games for the Giants last season and made 10 starts. This will be the second straight season that Thomas will miss time due to injury. On Monday morning, Thomas had surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in his foot. Over the last two seasons, the Giants have scored 19.9 points per game with Thomas in the lineup and 11.4 per game without him. To replace Thomas, the Giants could turn to third-year pro Josh Ezudu who was a third-round pick in 2022. He started seven games for the Giants over his first two seasons and could end up starting at LT for the rest of the season. He was the second-team LT throughout training camp. Not ideal for New York but they’ll have to manage.