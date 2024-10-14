NFL

Will Tyrone Tracy Jr. replace Devin Singletary as starting RB of the New York Giants?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tyrone Tracy Giants pic
Tyrone Tracy Giants pic

On Sunday night, the Giants hosted the Bengals in Week 6. New York was coming off a road win in Week 5 vs. the Seahawks. Cincinnati lost in OT last week to the Ravens. It was a low-scoring game between the Bengals and Giants on SNF. Until a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, it was a one-score game. 

New York’s defense came to play in Week 6 vs. the Bengals. They held Cincinnati to 17 points and Joe Burrow had 208 passing yards and no passing touchdowns. It was the Giants’ offense that did not do their part to help the team win. Daniel Jones and the offense managed to score just seven points vs. the Bengals. The only bright spot offensively for New York was rookie RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. One Giants beat reporter believes Tracy could overtake Devin Singletary as the starting RB in New York.

Tyrone Tracy scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday vs. the Bengals


To begin the 2024 season, Devin Singletary was the starting RB for the Giants. However, the 27-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 and has missed two games in a row.  With Singletary out, the Giants have given rookie RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. a larger workload offensively. Tracy has played in all six games for the Giants this season and has made two starts. Against the Seahawks in Week 5, Tracy carried the ball 18 times for 129 yards in a 29-20 win.

Singletary was out again in Week 6 and Tyrone Tracy made another start for the Giants. He carried the ball 17 times for 50 yards and his first career touchdown. Tracy added six catches for 56 yards in a 17-7 loss vs. the Bengals in Week 6. The rookie RB has the pop and explosiveness the Giants are looking for at running back. Giants beat reporter Art Stapleton believes that Tracy could overtake Singletary’s starting spot this year. He mentioned how it could potentially be a 70-30 split favoring Tyrone Tracy. If Singletary was out again in Week 7, Tracy would be more than prepared to start for the Giants. New York is at home again in Week 7 to face the Eagles.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Tyrone Tracy Giants pic
NFL

LATEST Will Tyrone Tracy Jr. replace Devin Singletary as starting RB of the New York Giants?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 14 2024
Tua Tagovaiola Dolphins pic
NFL
Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel said Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play again in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 14 2024

The Miami Dolphins are 2-3 in 2024 and are coming off a Week 4 bye. Their last game was a 15-10 win on the road vs. the New England Patriots….

Lions vs. Cowboys pic
NFL
In their last four home games including the postseason, the Cowboys have allowed 167 points
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 14 2024

After a 20-17 win vs. Pittsburgh in Week 5, the Cowboys were 3-2 and had a chance to compete for first place in the division. Dallas knew they had a…

Jonathan Taylor Colts pic 1
NFL
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will miss his second-straight game for the Colts in Week 6
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 11 2024
A.J. Brown Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles’ A.J. Brown will play in his first game since a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 11 2024
Jordan Mason 49ers pic
NFL
Jordan Mason (Shoulder) Becomes Latest Niners Running Back To Pick Up Injury During Win Against Seahawks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 11 2024
George Pickens Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers’ George Pickens says his limited playing time is decided by offensive coordinator Arthur Smith
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 10 2024
Arrow to top