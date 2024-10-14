Will Tyrone Tracy Jr. replace Devin Singletary as starting RB of the New York Giants?

On Sunday night, the Giants hosted the Bengals in Week 6. New York was coming off a road win in Week 5 vs. the Seahawks. Cincinnati lost in OT last week to the Ravens. It was a low-scoring game between the Bengals and Giants on SNF. Until a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, it was a one-score game.

New York’s defense came to play in Week 6 vs. the Bengals. They held Cincinnati to 17 points and Joe Burrow had 208 passing yards and no passing touchdowns. It was the Giants’ offense that did not do their part to help the team win. Daniel Jones and the offense managed to score just seven points vs. the Bengals. The only bright spot offensively for New York was rookie RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. One Giants beat reporter believes Tracy could overtake Devin Singletary as the starting RB in New York.

Tyrone Tracy scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday vs. the Bengals

Really believe Singletary has been Wally Pipp’d. https://t.co/IQMeDWc0q9 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 14, 2024



To begin the 2024 season, Devin Singletary was the starting RB for the Giants. However, the 27-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 and has missed two games in a row. With Singletary out, the Giants have given rookie RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. a larger workload offensively. Tracy has played in all six games for the Giants this season and has made two starts. Against the Seahawks in Week 5, Tracy carried the ball 18 times for 129 yards in a 29-20 win.

Singletary was out again in Week 6 and Tyrone Tracy made another start for the Giants. He carried the ball 17 times for 50 yards and his first career touchdown. Tracy added six catches for 56 yards in a 17-7 loss vs. the Bengals in Week 6. The rookie RB has the pop and explosiveness the Giants are looking for at running back. Giants beat reporter Art Stapleton believes that Tracy could overtake Singletary’s starting spot this year. He mentioned how it could potentially be a 70-30 split favoring Tyrone Tracy. If Singletary was out again in Week 7, Tracy would be more than prepared to start for the Giants. New York is at home again in Week 7 to face the Eagles.