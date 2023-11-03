Injuries have plagued the New York Giants during the first eight games of the 2023 season. Specifically to their offense. New York hasn’t had their starting OL together since Week 1. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley each missed at least three games this season with injuries. To make matters worse, the Giants are going to be losing a special teams ace.

Graham Gano came into Week 8 dealing with a knee injury, but he knew the team needed his services. The 36-year-old was shaky vs. the Jets last Sunday and must have inured himself even further. NFL insiders reported that Gano needs knee surgery and is going on the IR for the Giants. Pending a physical, New York is going with veteran kicker Randy Bullock to replace Gano.

Randy Bullock is now in his second stint with the Giants after New York needed a kicker to replace an injured Graham Gano

This’ll be a practice squad spot for Randy Bullock, pending physical. https://t.co/OJtYqRDA9M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2023



Over his first three seasons with the Giants, Graham Gano made (.918) percent of his field goal attempts. To start his 2023 camping, the veteran kicker was off. He was not making field goals at the same rate he was used to in the past. It could have been the knee injury that was hindering his effectiveness for New York.

The 36-year-old needs knee surgery and he’ll land on the IR because of it. General Manager Joe Schoen had to act fast as it’s not common for teams to carry multiple players who can kick field goals. New York held tryouts yesterday with some veteran kickers who are currently not on a team or on a practice squad. Ultimately, the Giants went with free-agent kicker Randy Bullock.

Randy Bullock signing not official yet. He’s on the way to take his physical and I’m told he will sign with the #NYGiants on the practice squad if he passes. https://t.co/Jnx7fg3pVF — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 2, 2023



Giants fans remember Randy Bullock. He was with the team for a short stint in 2015 and helped get New York their first win of the season in 2022. He missed a makeable field goal for the Titans and the Giants started 1-0 in 2022, Brian Daboll’s first game as head coach. This season, Graham Gano was only making (.647) percent of his field goal tries. His lowest percentage since 2010.

Randy Bullock could offer more stability for the Giants while Gano is on the IR. The 33-year-old made (.850) percent of his field goal tries for Tennessee in 2022. New York had to act fast and Bullock was their best choice out of those who tried out at kicker. Bullock will get his first chance to kick for the Giants live in 2023 this Sunday vs. the Raiders in Las Vegas.