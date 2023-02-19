Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has said that there’s no NBA player that could match him in a 1-on-1 matchup.
In arguably the greatest individual season in his NBA career, Giannis is chasing a third MVP trophy, and is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
The Greek Freak was confident about being the best 1-on-1 player on the planet.
‘1-on-1? Come on, man. You got to build a wall, man. Got to build a wall to stop me. They created the Giannis wall, Boston does it now, Chicago (Bulls) tried to do it, and Miami (Heat) did it…there’s no 1-on-1 in my world. There’s me playing against two guys, three guys, four guys. So, 1-on-1 isn’t my thing. It’s impossible,” Giannis said.
Due to his sheer power, size and electric speed, Giannis is one of the best guards in NBA history, and it’s clear to see why he rates himself so high.
Prior to getting injured against the Bulls in the week, Giannis was averaging a staggering 37.2 points per game in the 11 prior to the Chicago.
The Bucks should have their Big Three fit after the All-Star break and are currently on a 12-game winning streak, sitting just one game behind the top seeded Boston Celtics and are once again serious title contenders.
