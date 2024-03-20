NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is out tonight for Milwaukee vs. the Boston Celtics

Zach Wolpin
Tonight, the Bucks will be on the road to face the Celtics. It’s a matchup between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. Boston has the best record in the NBA at 54-14 this season. Milwaukee is 44-24, second in the East. Tonight is expected to be a heavyweight matchup between the Bucks and Celtics. 

However, Milwaukee will be without their MVP PF Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’s dealing with some hamstring injuries and the team is playing it safe this late in the season. The eight-time all-star has played in 64 of their 68 games in 2023-24. We’ll have to wait until a potential postseason matchup to see the Celtics face a Bucks team with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee will be without the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday night vs. the Celtics


For the second season in a row, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30+ points per game for the Bucks. In 2023-24, the 29-year-old is averaging (30.8) points, (11.2) rebounds, (6.4) assists, (1.2) steals, and (1.0) blocks per game. That’s elite production that cannot be replaced by one player for Milwaukee. Especially in the matchup vs. the Boston Celtics. With Giannis out, expect to see big man Bobby Portis get inserted into the starting lineup.

Portis has played in every game for Milwaukee this season and has made one start. He’ll likely make his second of the season tonight vs. the Celtics. This season, Portis is averaging (13.4) points, (7.1) rebounds, and (1.2) assists per game. Additionally, Portis is shooting an efficient (.393) prevent from beyond the arc in 2023-24. While he’s not Giannis Antetokounmpo, Portis can still give the team quality minutes vs. Boston.


If the Bucks are going to have a chance at beating Boston, they’re going to need an all-time performance from Damian Lillard. It won’t be easy for the veteran PG to find his shot vs. the Celtics. He’ll be Boston’s primary concern on defense. Lillard is going to need the help of his teammates to beat Jayson Tatum in Boston. Milwaukee will be up for the challenge. However, this could be a game that slips away from them if they cannot keep up.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
