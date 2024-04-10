On Tuesday night, the Bucks were at home for a matchup vs. the Celtics. Milwaukee jumped out to an early lead and Boston was never able to recover. In the end, the Bucks got the 48-31 win. A much-needed one at this point in the season. Milwaukee has three games left in the regular season and is fighting to keep second place in the East.

Additionally, Milwaukee’s two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo went down in the third quarter last night vs. the Celtics. It was a non-contact injury for the 29-year-old. That is never a good sign when the entire Bucks organization is collectively holding their breath. Luckily, NBA insider Shams Charania reported this morning that Antetokounmpo avoided a major injury to his Achilles. Will the eight-time all-star return for Milwaukee before the end of the regular season?

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo be 100 % when he returns from injury for the Bucks?

Calves are undeniably tricky and these type of strains have timetable of at least one-to-two weeks. But rehab will determine a length of time for the two-time NBA MVP. https://t.co/W7shlVblgK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2024



In 2023-24, Giannis Antetokounmpo has played in 73 of Milwaukee’s 79 games this season. The one-time Defensive Player of the Year is having a historic season with the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging (30.4) points and (11.5) rebounds per game on (.611) percent shooting from the field. Only a handful of players in NBA history have done that including Kareem Abdul-Jabar, Karl Malone, and Joel Embiid. This will be the second straight season Giannis is averaging 30+ points and 10+ rebounds while shooting at least 60 percent from the field.

Antetokounmpo is undoubtedly their best player and Milwaukee was fortunate to not lose the big man long-term. In the third quarter vs. Boston, Giannis went down with a non-contact Achilles injury. The all-star PF was grimacing in pain and had to be helped off the court. He did not return to the game. However, MRIs did show that Antetokounmpo avoided major damage to his calf. For now, he’ll rehab and work to get back on the court. Not an easy task this late in the season with playoffs quickly approaching.

NEWS: Giannis Antetokounmpo has avoided damage to his left Achilles tendon, and his return to play is based on treatment and rehab response to his strained calf, league sources tell @ShamsCharania. More ⤵️ https://t.co/pPtNRwqEN6 pic.twitter.com/d8WwQJugsp — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 10, 2024



There is truly no telling how long Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out. After getting injured on Tuesday night, the big man now has 10 days to rest, rehab, and recover for the Bucks. Milwaukee doesn’t stand a chance of making a deep postseason run without Giannis Anttokounmpo. They need the production of their two-time MVP to make the team a legitimate threat in the East. It doesn’t help that the Bucks have been trending in the wrong direction over the last two weeks. How far will the Bucks make it in the postseason after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s calf injury against the Celtics?