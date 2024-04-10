NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo avoided a major Achilles injury on Tuesday night for the Bucks

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury Bucks pic

On Tuesday night, the Bucks were at home for a matchup vs. the Celtics. Milwaukee jumped out to an early lead and Boston was never able to recover. In the end, the Bucks got the 48-31 win. A much-needed one at this point in the season. Milwaukee has three games left in the regular season and is fighting to keep second place in the East. 

Additionally, Milwaukee’s two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo went down in the third quarter last night vs. the Celtics. It was a non-contact injury for the 29-year-old. That is never a good sign when the entire Bucks organization is collectively holding their breath. Luckily, NBA insider Shams Charania reported this morning that Antetokounmpo avoided a major injury to his Achilles. Will the eight-time all-star return for Milwaukee before the end of the regular season?

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo be 100 % when he returns from injury for the Bucks?


In 2023-24, Giannis Antetokounmpo has played in 73 of Milwaukee’s 79 games this season. The one-time Defensive Player of the Year is having a historic season with the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging (30.4) points and (11.5) rebounds per game on (.611) percent shooting from the field. Only a handful of players in NBA history have done that including Kareem Abdul-Jabar, Karl Malone, and Joel Embiid. This will be the second straight season Giannis is averaging 30+ points and 10+ rebounds while shooting at least 60 percent from the field.

Antetokounmpo is undoubtedly their best player and Milwaukee was fortunate to not lose the big man long-term. In the third quarter vs. Boston, Giannis went down with a non-contact Achilles injury. The all-star PF was grimacing in pain and had to be helped off the court. He did not return to the game. However, MRIs did show that Antetokounmpo avoided major damage to his calf. For now, he’ll rehab and work to get back on the court. Not an easy task this late in the season with playoffs quickly approaching.


There is truly no telling how long Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out. After getting injured on Tuesday night, the big man now has 10 days to rest, rehab, and recover for the Bucks. Milwaukee doesn’t stand a chance of making a deep postseason run without Giannis Anttokounmpo. They need the production of their two-time MVP to make the team a legitimate threat in the East. It doesn’t help that the Bucks have been trending in the wrong direction over the last two weeks. How far will the Bucks make it in the postseason after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s calf injury against the Celtics?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
