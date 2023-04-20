One of 2023’s most anticipated fights takes place this weekend as boxing fans descend on Las Vegas, but one man who isn’t such a fan of the build up appears to be former UFC world champion Conor McGregor, who took to Twitter in order to lament the ‘all or nothing’ Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia purse.

Just in time for this weekend’s bout, both Gervonta Smith and Ryan Garcia agreed to make their 136-pound catchweight main event a ‘winner takes all’ affair.

In what seems to be a recent trend sweeping through boxing after Jake Paul and Tommy Fury’s supposed ‘all or nothing’ agreement, the pair took to Instagram Live in order to promote the weekend’s action, before a heated exchange saw them slip into the conversation regarding betting their entire purse.

Gervonta Davis said: “You want to bet, the whole thing? The whole purse?” Garcia snapped back with his own reply, saying, “let’s do it. The whole purse.”

“BET THE WHOLE PURSE”💰🤯 Davis & Garcia on an Instagram live 💨 🎥 @mymixtapezpic.twitter.com/3zCj7kXs14 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 18, 2023

With no belts on the line given the catchweight agreement, it certainly places even more incentive on the fight with just days to go until they step into the ring.

However, former double UFC champion Conor McGregor has taken issue with the latest instalment of the ‘all or nothing’ trend, admitting that he thinks it is ‘stupid’ and fighters deserve their piece of the pie considering how tough the sport is.

Taking to Twitter, the Irishman said: “Has any competing fighters bet their purse against each other and then followed through? We should stop doing this.

“Fighting is tough. It can go any way. Luck plays a hell of a part. Don’t be saying you are betting your fight purse against each other. Because it never happens. And it’s stupid.

“Train hard. Fight hard. Earn your dough. And then enjoy it. God bless.”

Has any competing fighters bet their purse against each other and then followed thru? We should stop doing this. Fighting is tough. It can go anyway. Luck plays a hell of a part. Don’t be saying you are betting your fight purse against each other. Because it never happens. And… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2023

Gervonta Davis Vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

