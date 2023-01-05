Ahead of his first fight of the year this weekend, we have taken a deep dive into the boxing career of Hector Luis Garcia. This includes his net worth, biggest career purse, salary and boxing record. Garcia enters the biggest fight of his life this weekend, as he takes on the highly rated Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia – Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO’s) | Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KO’s)

Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO’s) | Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KO’s) 📅 Date: January 7th, 2023

January 7th, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: TBA

US: Showtime PPV | UK: TBA 🏟 Venue: Capital One Arena | Washington DC, Washington, USA

Capital One Arena | Washington DC, Washington, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Gervonta Davis -1600 | Hector Luis Garcia +750

Hector Luis Garcia Net Worth

Hector Luis Garcia has been a professional boxer since the age of 25, making his debut back in December 2016. He has been boxing consistently for almost seven years now in the pro ranks, earning decent money in recent years as he has risen up the world rankings.

As Garcia isn’t a huge name in boxing, he doesn’t earn anywhere near as much money as the likes of Saturday’s opponent, Gervonta Davis. If you are interested in what Davis’ net worth is, then check out our article on Gervonta Davis’ net worth, salary, fight purse and record.

As of January 2023, it is reported that Hector Luis Garcia’s net worth is $1 million.

Compared to his opponent this weekend, it is chalk and cheese. However, despite not earning anywhere near as much as Gervonta Davis in his career, that could well change if Garcia puts in a career best performance this weekend and makes himself a household name.

In recent times, ‘El Androide’ has has some of the biggest purses of his career, which have massively boosted his net worth. If The Dominican Republic man can pull off the unimaginable and defeat Gervonta Davis this weekend, his net worth will certainly rise through the roof in the coming months.

A $1 million net worth for a man who isn’t a household name in boxing, who has only been professional for six years and has only had 16 fights is a great achievement.

Biggest Fight Purse & Salary Of ‘El Androide’

Prior to making his 17th walk to the professional ring, Hector Garcia’s biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $500,00 for his WBA World Super-Featherweight Title fight against Roger Gutierrez back in August 2022.

This was Garcia’s 16th professional boxing fight and was the night he won his WBA Regular title at 130-pounds. The 31-year-old went on to win a wide unanimous decision, despite stepping in on short notice and being a betting underdog with offshore gambling sites.

The vast majority of Garcia’s income does of course come from prize fighting. As he isn’t a huge household name in boxing circles, the opportunity of sponsorship deals aren’t as big as the likes of Gervonta Davis.

Professional boxers don’t really tend to have a salary as it depends on how many fights they have in a year, how active they are and at what level they are fighting. Hector Garcia fought twice in 2022 and twice the year before in 2021, with his salary estimated to be around $700,000 annually.

It is unknown as to how much ‘El Androide’ has earnt in his boxing career to date. His fight purses haven’t been publicised every time meaning his career earnings are almost impossible to predict. He reportedly earnt $350,000 in his fight against Christ Colbert, which is the same figure he is expected to earn for fighting Gervonta Davis this weekend.

With a guaranteed purse of $350,000, of course that figure can rise for Garcia depending on the pay-per-view numbers. The Dominican Republic boxing hero can earn up to $1.5 million if pay-per-view fight sales increase by more than 500,000 on fight day.

The more big fights the 31-year-old has, the more likely he is to earn the big pay cheques and get the huge fights. If he does put in a career best performance this weekend and beats ‘Tank’, then Hector Garcia could begin to earn an absolute fortune from this year onwards.

Hector Luis Garcia — Record and Bio

Rank: #5 Super-Featherweight (BoxRec)

Age: 31

Country: Dominican Republic

Height: 5’9″ (175 cm)

Reach: 67” (170 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 16-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 10

Fights Won by Decision: 6

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight Odds

Gervonta Davis is the heavy betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. You can then back ‘Tank’ with your boxing free bets from this page, or alternatively back Garcia as the underdog if you wish.

Check out the latest boxing odds for the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia fight below with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps on the market.

Bet Outright KO/TKO Play Gervonta Davis -1600 -400 Hector Luis Garcia +750 +1800 Draw +2200

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

