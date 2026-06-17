Germany and Ivory Coast meet at BMO Field in Toronto on June 20, 2026, with both sides having won their opening Group E fixtures. Germany sit top on goal difference after a 7-1 demolition of Curaçao, while Ivory Coast edged Ecuador 1-0 to claim three points of their own. A victory here puts the winner in strong position to advance from Group E before the final matchday.

Germany are priced at -180 with BetOnline to win this match, reflecting their status as a four-time World Cup champion against a side appearing at the tournament for the first time since 2014. The gap in World Cup pedigree is significant, but Ivory Coast arrive in form, having beaten France in a pre-tournament friendly and keeping a clean sheet against Ecuador on matchday one.

Why This Game Matters

With Ecuador and Curaçao already separated in the standings, a win for either Germany or Ivory Coast on matchday two would put that side on the verge of a round-of-32 place. For Germany, three more points would make progression almost certain and allow rotation ahead of the final group game. For Ivory Coast, a positive result would represent a historic breakthrough: the side has never advanced beyond the group stage across three previous World Cup appearances in 2006, 2010, and 2014, and a win or draw against the tournament’s fourth-most decorated nation would be the clearest sign yet that this generation is capable of writing new history.

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Our Pick

Germany to win at -180 (BetOnline) is the headline selection, backed by their tournament-opening form and the structural gap in World Cup experience between the two squads. Ivory Coast have shown they can compete against top opposition, but Germany’s attacking depth, with six scorers across their last five matches, makes them the value choice at this price against a side that has never progressed beyond the group stage.

Germany vs Ivory Coast: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Germany’s 7-1 win over Curaçao in Houston was the most emphatic statement made by any side on the opening matchday of Group E. J. Nagelsmann’s squad spread the scoring across five different players, with Kai Havertz netting twice, and Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala each registering. That variety of attacking threat is the central challenge for any defense facing Germany at this World Cup, and Ivory Coast’s backline, which kept a clean sheet against Ecuador, will face a considerably sharper test here.

Ivory Coast arrive under I. Kamara having gone unbeaten across their last four matches before the tournament, including a 2-1 friendly win over France and a 4-0 result against South Korea. Their qualifying campaign through CAF Group F was equally impressive: five wins and one draw across six matches, conceding zero goals. That defensive solidity is their primary asset, and if they can keep Germany’s attack quiet through the first hour, the game remains genuinely open.

The Germany vs Ivory Coast betting odds tell a clear story in terms of market expectation: Germany -180, draw +365, Ivory Coast +540 at best available prices. Those Germany vs Ivory Coast odds reflect both quality and tournament experience, but the spread on the draw and away prices suggests the market does not view this as a straightforward outcome. Ivory Coast are not here simply to make up the numbers.

Recent Form & Trends

Germany’s last five results:

Curaçao (H): Won 7-1 (World Cup)

United States (A): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Finland (H): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Ghana (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Switzerland (A): Won 4-3 (Friendly)

Germany have won all five of their most recent matches, scoring 19 goals across those games. The wins over the United States and Switzerland carry the most weight in terms of opposition quality, confirming that this side’s attacking output is not solely a product of facing lower-ranked opposition.

Ivory Coast’s last five results:

Ecuador (H): Won 1-0 (World Cup)

France (A): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Scotland (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

South Korea (N): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Egypt (N): Lost 2-3 (African Cup of Nations)

Ivory Coast have won four of their last five, with the only defeat coming against Egypt in the African Cup of Nations. Their wins over France and South Korea in pre-tournament friendlies are the standout results and indicate that this squad is capable of performing against European and Asian opposition at the highest level.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Germany enter matchday two without any confirmed injury or suspension concerns emerging from their opening match. The 7-1 win over Curaçao was managed comfortably enough to suggest the first-choice XI came through unscathed, and J. Nagelsmann is expected to field a similar lineup. Manuel Neuer, 40, provides experience in goal, while Joshua Kimmich captains the side from a deeper midfield role. The attacking core of Havertz, Musiala, and Wirtz, who combined for ten goals in Germany’s last five matches, is anticipated to continue.

Ivory Coast have no publicly confirmed injury or suspension issues heading into the fixture. Their squad includes a strong blend of experienced internationals and younger talent, with Franck Kessié (103 caps) and Ibrahim Sangaré providing physical presence in central midfield. Amad Diallo, who scored in the opening win over Ecuador, is the likeliest source of a goal threat going forward, and his movement on the flanks will be central to how Ivory Coast look to create openings against Germany’s organized defense.

Expected Lineups

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich (c), Rüdiger, Tah, Raum; Goretzka, Pavlović; Wirtz, Musiala, Sané; Havertz

Ivory Coast (4-3-3): Fofana; Singo, Agbadou, Diomande, Konan; Kessié, Sangaré, Fofana S; Diallo, Guessand, Adingra

Predicted lineups based on available squad information. Starting XIs to be confirmed by team management ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Germany’s midfield axis and Ivory Coast’s pressing game shapes this fixture. Joshua Kimmich (110 caps, 10 international goals) operates as the linchpin of Germany’s build-up from deep, and any disruption to his distribution would limit the supply reaching Wirtz and Musiala in advanced positions. Ivory Coast’s Franck Kessié (103 caps) and Ibrahim Sangaré (58 caps) form a physically imposing central midfield pairing capable of winning second balls and disrupting rhythm. If Kessié and Sangaré can cut off the passing lanes between Kimmich and Germany’s forward line, Ivory Coast gain their best chance of keeping the scoreline competitive long enough to threaten on the counter.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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Germany to Win @ -180 (BetOnline)

Germany are the Germany vs Ivory Coast prediction of choice based on their World Cup experience, depth of scoring threat, and the structural advantage a 7-1 opening win provides. Four World Cup titles and a current five-match winning run, including a 7-1 tournament opener, make them the clear favorite at this price. Ivory Coast have impressed in pre-tournament preparation, but this is a step beyond anything they have faced at a World Cup to date.

Over 2.5 Goals @ -137 (BetOnline)

Germany scored seven in their first group match and have found the net 19 times across their last five games. Even accounting for the defensive upgrade Ivory Coast present over Curaçao, Germany’s attacking volume makes three or more goals a realistic outcome. Ivory Coast also showed a willingness to push forward in friendly wins over France and South Korea, which further supports goals in this match. Over 2.5 is the pick at -137 with BetOnline.

Kai Havertz Anytime Scorer

Havertz has scored twice in this World Cup already and leads Germany’s scoring charts with five goals across their last five matches including three penalties. His role as the focal point of Germany’s attack and his ability to score from a variety of situations makes him the primary Germany vs Ivory Coast best bet in the scorer markets. Exact pricing should be confirmed at your preferred book before placing.

Germany to Win & Over 2.5 Goals

The combined selection of a Germany win and over 2.5 goals in the game aligns with both the match odds and the totals market reading. Germany’s attacking output makes them likely to score multiple times, and Ivory Coast’s forward ambition means a completely closed game is unlikely. This is the Germany vs Ivory Coast score prediction framing that best captures the expected flow of the match.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current Germany vs Ivory Coast betting odds from leading US sportsbooks for the matchday two fixture at BMO Field on June 20, 2026:

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Germany Win -180 -184 -185 Draw +330 +330 +360 Ivory Coast Win +475 +460 +475

Totals (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -137 -140 -147 Under 2.5 +117 +120 +130

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Germany vs Ivory Coast kicks off at 4:00 PM ET on June 20, 2026, at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada. In the United States, the match is broadcast live on Fox and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can watch on CTV, TSN, or RDS. UK viewers can follow on ITV or BBC. For a full list of international broadcast options, check your local listings, as the match is carried across multiple markets worldwide including Globo and SporTV in Brazil, ARD, ZDF, and MagentaTV in Germany, and TF1 and beIN Sports in France.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Germany vs Ivory Coast at a licensed US sportsbook, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed sportsbook operating in your state, such as BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Create an account and complete identity verification as required. Make a deposit using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the soccer or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Locate the Germany vs Ivory Coast match under Group E fixtures. Select your preferred market, such as match result, total goals, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake and review the potential payout before confirming. Submit your bet and keep a record of your wager for reference.

Responsible Gambling

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