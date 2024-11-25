NFL

Gardner Minshew suffered a broken collarbone and will miss the rest of the season for Las Vegas

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
2 min read
In Week 12, the Raiders were at home for their second matchup of the season vs. the Broncos. Earlier in Week 5, Las Vegas lost 34-18 on the road against Denver. Gardner Minshew and the Raiders were looking to snap a six-game losing streak. It was a one-score game until the Broncos were able to break out in the fourth quarter. 

Additionally, Raiders starting QB Gardner Minshew took a big hit and landed hard on his shoulder. This happened late in the 29-19 loss to Denver. Backup QB Desmond Ridder had to come in and finish the game for Las Vegas. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Minshew suffered a broken collarbone and will miss the rest of the 2024 season for the Raiders. Las Vegas is 2-9 after their loss in Week 12 to the Broncos.

The Raiders have lost Gardner Minshew for the remainder of the season


This offseason, the Raiders signed QB Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $15 million deal. The 28-year-old was coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Colts. He came in for an injured Anthony Richardson in 2023 for Indy and was 7-6 in 13 starts. In nine games started for the Raiders in 2024, Minshew is 2-7. Second-year pro Aidan O’Connell started the other two of Las Vegas 11 games so far this season. Through nine starts and 10 games in 2024, Minshew has thrown for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

On top of that, the Raiders have not won a game since the last week of September when they beat the Browns. With Minshew out for the rest of the season with a broken collarbone, we’ll see what head coach Antonio Pierce does at QB. When Aidan O’Connell went on the IR with a thumb injury, the Raiders signed QB Desmond Ridder from Arizona’s practice squad. O’Connell has missed a minimum of four games on the IR and is eligible to return this week. Las Vegas has a quick turnaround in Week 13 as they’re on the road to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for a Black Friday game on Amazon Prime Video.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
