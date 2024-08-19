NFL

Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce Confirms Gardner Minshew Will Start The Season As QB1

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Gardner Minshew
Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew has been handed the starting role for Las Vegas this season, with the new Raiders quarterback set to take charge in a week 1 matchup against the Chargers.

Raiders Name Gardner Minshew QB1

The Raiders acquired Gardner Minshew from Indianapolis during the offseason this year and he has been handed an immediate starting spot in Las Vegas, after being named QB1 for week 1.

Minshew has been battling it out with Aiden O’Connell during preseason for the right to start the NFL season for the Raiders and it appears the new signing has won that battle.

O’Connell was favoured by Pierce in Las Vegas last season when he was named interim coach, but now he has the job full time and the head coach has decided to begin this year in a different direction.

Last season the Raiders struggled in the quarterback department throughout the year, with Jimmy Garoppolo starting the season but only lasting ten weeks until the Raiders made wholesale changes to their coaching staff.

When head coach Josh McDaniels was fired midway through the season, Garoppolo lost his spot in the team – with star wide receiver Davante Adams especially struggling to play with his signal caller.

O’Connell played the final nine games of the season last year, putting together a 5-4 record to end the 2023 campaign.

Despite O’Connell’s decent end to last year, Minshew will be given the shot from week 1 in the 2024 campaign after playing as a backup in Indianapolis last year.

Colts rookie Anthony Richardson started the season as QB1, but after suffering a season ending injury in week 1 Minshew was forced to take over the position.

Minshew averaged 194.4 passing yards per game last year and he picked up 15 touchdowns in a decent season for the Colts who finished with a 9-8 record.

Now at a new franchise, Minshew will make his first start for the Raiders under Antonio Pierce against the Chargers on the 8th of September.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Gardner Minshew
NFL

LATEST Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce Confirms Gardner Minshew Will Start The Season As QB1

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 19 2024
Bo Nix
NFL
Denver Boncos First Round Pick Bo Nix Shines Again In Convincing Preseason Win Over Packers
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 19 2024

The Denver Broncos appear to have a gem on their hands in the form of first round pick Bo Nix, with the quarterback shining above the rest in an impressive…

kenny Pickett Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that Kenny Pickett is their backup QB to Jalen Hurts
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 16 2024

This offseason, backup QB Marcus Mariota had an expiring contract and the Eagles did not re-sign him. However, he was signed by the Commanders and has found a new home….

Dak Presscott Cowboys pic
NFL
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott feels negotiations for a contract extension are headed in the right direction
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 16 2024
Chris Evans
NFL
Bengals Running Back Chris Evans Suffers Knee Injury In Practice, Set To Miss Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 16 2024
Matt Milano Bills pic
NFL
Buffalo’s Matt Milano suffered a torn bicep at practice and is out indefinitely
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 15 2024
Louis Rees-Zammit
NFL
Kansas City’s New Welsh Star Louis Rees-Zammit Misses Chiefs Practice With Back Injury
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 15 2024
Arrow to top