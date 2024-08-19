Gardner Minshew has been handed the starting role for Las Vegas this season, with the new Raiders quarterback set to take charge in a week 1 matchup against the Chargers.

Raiders Name Gardner Minshew QB1

The Raiders acquired Gardner Minshew from Indianapolis during the offseason this year and he has been handed an immediate starting spot in Las Vegas, after being named QB1 for week 1.

Minshew has been battling it out with Aiden O’Connell during preseason for the right to start the NFL season for the Raiders and it appears the new signing has won that battle.

O’Connell was favoured by Pierce in Las Vegas last season when he was named interim coach, but now he has the job full time and the head coach has decided to begin this year in a different direction.

Last season the Raiders struggled in the quarterback department throughout the year, with Jimmy Garoppolo starting the season but only lasting ten weeks until the Raiders made wholesale changes to their coaching staff.

When head coach Josh McDaniels was fired midway through the season, Garoppolo lost his spot in the team – with star wide receiver Davante Adams especially struggling to play with his signal caller.

O’Connell played the final nine games of the season last year, putting together a 5-4 record to end the 2023 campaign.

Despite O’Connell’s decent end to last year, Minshew will be given the shot from week 1 in the 2024 campaign after playing as a backup in Indianapolis last year.

Gardner Minshew’s pregame speech put him over in the #Raiders QB battle.pic.twitter.com/0ckvCTxPrY — Moe Moton (@MoeMoton) August 18, 2024

Colts rookie Anthony Richardson started the season as QB1, but after suffering a season ending injury in week 1 Minshew was forced to take over the position.

Minshew averaged 194.4 passing yards per game last year and he picked up 15 touchdowns in a decent season for the Colts who finished with a 9-8 record.

Now at a new franchise, Minshew will make his first start for the Raiders under Antonio Pierce against the Chargers on the 8th of September.