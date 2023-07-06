NBA

Future NBA Prospect Cooper Flagg Dominates At Peach Jam 2023

Anthony R. Cardenas
Cooper Flagg is a name that you’ll be hearing more and more in NBA circles over the next couple of years. The Maine-born product figures to be one of the top basketball recruits for the Class of 2025, and he put on a show during Thursday’s run in the Nike Peach Jam that is held in South Carolina.

Cooper Flagg Has NBA Aspirations, Drops 39 In The Peach Jam

Flagg was born in Newport, Maine, and played his freshman year at Nokomis Regional High School. There, he became the first freshman in the history of the state to win Maine Gatorade Player of the Year by averaging 20.5 points, 10 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. He added 3.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per as well. Nokomis won the state title.

But Flagg was in need of more competition, and to play for a school that would make recruiting easier. So he transferred to Monteverde Academy in Florida, the private school that has produced future NBA stars like Joel Embiid, D’Angelo Russell, Ben Simmons, Scottie Barnes, along with many others.

He still has a way to go in his high school career, but Flagg is already getting major attention from the pro scouts. One of the biggest off-season events for NBA teams is the Peach Jam, a youth tournament put on by Nike and held in South Carolina. Some of the biggest young names in the sport have gathered at this year’s iteration of the event, including Flagg.

Bryce James And Others Are Participating

Much of the hype and focus has been on Bryce James, the son of NBA star LeBron, who is attracting the attention of NBA scouts. But they’d better make some time to see Cooper Flagg as well, or else they might miss out on something special.

In a game during today’s run at the Peach Jam, Flagg went off statistically. He put up 38 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, and dished out 6 assists. But it was a rather impressive triple-double, as he also added a whopping 11 blocks to go with his already stellar performance.

The Peach Jam will continue throughout this weekend. You can catch some of the live streams of the games on the event’s website.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

